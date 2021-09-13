Could golf carts soon cruise Winfield streets?

Winfield Town Attorney David Austgen said it's a "great initiative," desired by residents in Northwest Indiana and the Midwest, and the town would need to find the right set of regulations unique to Winfield.

"Every community is unique as to your characteristics, your improvements, your public safety amenities, sidewalks, roads of sufficient size, etc.," Austgen said.

Town Council Vice President Tim Clayton, who owns a golf cart, said the rules would have to be sculpted for Winfield specifically, noting his biggest worry is 109th Avenue.

"We have to look into those little details with it, whether it's for (a) subdivision or whatever, that's minutiae we can get into at a later time, but it's definitely something that we can definitely look into for sure," Clayton said.

"Then, we got this community right here that's nothing but golf carts next to us. I'm sure that those residents are chomping at the bit to come out. I've seen several things that they want to go to the grocery store with it."

Councilman Dave Anderson said there is "a lot of consideration," that would need to go into allowing golf carts in town, such as acknowledging cars have traveled more than 70 mph on Randolph Street and the dips on 109th Avenue near Lakes of the Four Seasons.