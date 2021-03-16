Council asks Michigan City mayor to resign following racial remarks; Parry says he's 'not a quitter'

“I’ve looked at this from many points of view, and it’s hard for me to see how we can pull this together and work together for the betterment of Michigan City,” Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said. “This city has been on the news in markets as big as Chicago, and I’m tired of us making the news for all the wrong reasons.”

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, echoed his remarks.

“When I heard those comments on that tape, I could not believe what I heard. My heart almost fell out of my chest,” Przybylinski said. “This is all I think about for the past week.”

“We’ve heard one 'sorry' from the mayor at the press conference, and that was it. Nothing to the ministerial association, nothing to the public, nothing to the council,” he said.

As is typical, the mayor is not communicating with people, Przybylinski said. Parry hasn’t been forthcoming with information for the council, Przybylinski said.

“In my mind as a public official, the mayor needs to resign, and that sentiment is growing.”

At the end of council and public commented, Parry said he is "not a quitter."

“I have not quit on anything in my life,” Parry said.