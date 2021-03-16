Council asks Michigan City mayor to resign following racial remarks; Parry says he's 'not a quitter'

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night asking Mayor Duane Parry to resign and expressing no confidence in his ability to lead the city.
All nine members of the council sponsored the resolution.
They also are asking LaPorte County Republicans and the Indiana Republican Party to publicly speak out against Parry’s actions.
At a protest last week, LaPorte County Republican Party Chairman Al Stephens spoke strongly against Parry’s words in a voicemail to Pastor James Lane of Missionary Hill Baptist Church, which included “inflammatory and bigoted language.” In that voicemail message, Parry leaves a message for Lane. Then a click is heard, and Parry apparently believes the call has ended. The message then continues, “They want a (expletive) audience, ya know. These black guys, they all want a (expletive) audience all the time.”
Lane had reached out to Parry over the mayor’s public scolding of Police Chief Dion Campbell’s letter for an annual solicitation of donations for police charities. Campbell’s letter was included in water bills. Parry afterward issued a news release saying Campbell should not have done so.
In an hour of council and public comments, no one spoke in defense of Parry.
The mayor sat through the comments without speaking until the end.
“I’ve looked at this from many points of view, and it’s hard for me to see how we can pull this together and work together for the betterment of Michigan City,” Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said. “This city has been on the news in markets as big as Chicago, and I’m tired of us making the news for all the wrong reasons.”
Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, echoed his remarks.
“When I heard those comments on that tape, I could not believe what I heard. My heart almost fell out of my chest,” Przybylinski said. “This is all I think about for the past week.”
“We’ve heard one 'sorry' from the mayor at the press conference, and that was it. Nothing to the ministerial association, nothing to the public, nothing to the council,” he said.
As is typical, the mayor is not communicating with people, Przybylinski said. Parry hasn’t been forthcoming with information for the council, Przybylinski said.
“In my mind as a public official, the mayor needs to resign, and that sentiment is growing.”
At the end of council and public commented, Parry said he is "not a quitter."
“I have not quit on anything in my life,” Parry said.
The mayor apologized to Police Chief Dion Campbell and plans to apologize to Lane and other ministers on Thursday, he said.
Parry began counseling March 11.
“I will continue this counseling indefinitely,” he said. “None of this counseling will be done at the cost of Michigan City.”
Pattern of behavior
“There’s a pattern. I can attest to that pattern,” Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said. Parry mocked her during the budget process, she said, insinuating she’s not smart enough to understand the city’s finances. In a previous council meeting, she asked for an apology from the mayor but has not received one.
She also is having trouble getting information from the Parry administration, she said. “I have been receiving pushback for requests for supporting documentation,” Tillman said. “The information I’ve obtained, that was needed, was not given to me in a timely fashion.”
Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, also scolded Parry. “Why does he feel comfortable enough to make such bigoted comments in his office? What is he saying in a more unrestrained environment? I think I know,” Simmons said.
“I think there’s no way forward to work with him,” Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said.
“I support this resolution with all of my heart and all of my energy,” Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D- 2nd, said.
“I believe that Mayor Parry, you put a really dark episode on Michigan City, and a tough thing to climb out of,” he said. “This is a pattern that this showed its face.”
Diversity training
“If Mayor Parry really cares about this city and the condition it’s in, he would do the right thing and step down,” Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said.
Fitzpatrick said he would vote against any request for additional money for sensitivity training, which Parry said last week that he would pursue for himself, all department heads and all city employees.
Introducing diversity training under these circumstances would be “a huge disservice,” Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said.
“If you force training and don’t come up with a plan, it’s going to be ineffective,” Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said. Deuitch sponsored the resolution and read it in its entirety, an unusual move for council meetings.
She saw the human resources director’s memo about diversity training, and there’s no conversation involved, Deuitch said.
Effective training requires planning to establish a goal. A rapidly assembled training program in response to a crisis isn’t appropriate, she said.
Deuitch reminded Parry he was elected by a slim majority, and “most of them want you gone.”
“To sit here and say that people are going to want to work with this mayor, it’s just ludicrous,” Deuitch said. “Nobody wants to talk with you. Nobody wants to sit with you. Nobody wants to listen to your opinion.”
Pastors, residents speak
Pastor James Lane, who received the controversial voicemail from Parry, thanked the council members for their leadership.
“Are you resigning, mayor?” Lane asked. “If it’s truly in your heart to do the right thing, mayor, say you’ll resign.”
Pastor David Ashley of Redeemed Fellowship Church thanked the many Michigan City leaders who have spoken in support of the movement to seek Parry’s resignation.
“As a black man, as a black pastor in America, this is almost my life every day,” Ashley said.
Resident Jeff Santana, who has held public office, joined the chorus of calls for Parry’s resignation. “Sorry, Duane Parry, but I don’t think this is going to work out,” he said. “For your own sanity, I really think you’re just going to have to resign, man.”
“I’m sorry, Mr. Mayor. We gave you a chance, and you let us all down, just like I thought,” resident Rodney McCormick said. “This bigotry cannot continue to go on in our city.”
Pastor Jaccara Williams of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church noted, “God forgives all, but there’s also consequences.”
“To be a leader, you have to be in control,” resident Dennis Babcock said. “The mayor can’t fix this. He needs to have the courage to resign and resign immediately.”
LaPorte County Councilwoman Connie Gramarossa, R-at large, said, “I’m quite upset over this.”
“We as leaders of the community are going to have to find a way to heal ourselves,” Gramarossa said.
Brad Neulieb, a former city firefighter who served 39 years, said, “This tops them all. I can’t even imagine this happening 20 years ago and getting away with it.”
“The citizens deserve better. I worked hard for that city, and to see it be torn apart like this, it just kills me,” he said.
About 30% of Michigan City residents identify as Black or African American, including six members of the City Council, four city department heads and dozens of city employees, the resolution notes.
The resolution also notes that Michigan City religious leaders have been at the forefront of social and economic injustices for decades. “Members of the Common Council are united in the strongest terms against racism, bigotry, xenophobia, misogyny, and any hurtful speech or action which divides our community and society,” the resolution says.
Parry “harasses and causes disruption in the Michigan City clerk’s office with total disregard of another elected official,” the resolution says. Parry also has feuded with council members, two of whom demanded an apology for disparaging remarks he reportedly made. They have yet to receive an apology.