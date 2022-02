Council OKs spending federal funds to help bring sewer service to parts of unincorporated Lake County

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council agreed Tuesday to invest most of the county's $94 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds into connecting more than a thousand homes and businesses onto sanitary sewers and getting them off failing septic systems.

The four-year sewerage plan championed by the Lake County Board of Commissioners aims to reduce the amount of E. coli and other harmful bacteria that tests show are leaking from septic systems and increasingly popping up in ditches and other county waterways.

The primary area of focus is an unincorporated area southwest of Gary bounded by Ridge Road on north, Main Street on the south, Colfax Street on the west, and Cleveland Street (Ind. 55) on the east.

According to Sam Weber, senior project manager at VS Engineering, that area has recorded 324 septic system complaints since 1991, and elevated levels of E. coli have been found in the Cady Marsh Ditch that runs through the area just north of 45th Street.

Putting the entire area onto a sewer system would cost an estimated $120 million. As a result, the preliminary plan calls for beginning sewer work in the eastern section of the focus area where the majority of the residences and businesses are located.

Data show spending $42 million could purchase 35,000 feet of sewer pipe, pay for land acquisition and installation, as well as cover the costs of connecting each home and business to the new sewer.

At the same time, the county is looking at spending another $25 million in American Rescue Plan funds to get five of the nine subdivisions using septic systems in Center Township, near Crown Point, onto sanitary sewers.

"We have septic failures all over the county," said Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond.

Federal law requires American Rescue Plan funds be spent by 2026. Repay said he anticipates the sewer projects being designed this year, put out for bid in 2023, and completed by 2025 — keeping the extra year as a buffer if necessary to finish the work.

He said the remaining unsewered areas near Gary and Crown Point will get connected when the county is able to put together sufficient resources to complete the work, or if Congress provides the needed funds as part of Democratic President Joe Biden's stalled infrastructure legislation.

After considerable discussion, the council voted 6-1 to appropriate $79 million of the county's $94 million in federal funds for the sewer project, and to retain the remaining $15 million for other, to-be-determined county needs.

Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, was the sole dissenter. She argued for dividing the $94 million among the seven council members to spend as they see fit in each of their individual council districts.

"I think that's just a more fair way," Cid said. "I want a fair share for my community, for my district."

Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, noted in response that Lake County municipalities each received individual distributions of American Rescue Plan funds, and he suggested the county's money should go toward county needs, rather than paying for projects most communities now can afford on their own.

"It has to be addressing the biggest issues and some of the biggest problems. We have a huge health risk out there and at this point in time we have a particular project that needs the assistance," Bilski said.

Repay agreed time is of the essence in terms of getting started on the design and construction of the sewer projects.

"All that water that is not getting treated properly now is washing into Lake Michigan, which we love and cherish," he said.

In other business, the council agreed to clarify its tax sale rules to ensure individuals who are not eligible to bid at tax sales, usually due to their own unpaid property taxes, are not using straw purchasers to acquire tax sale certificates and transfer them to ineligible bidders.

