Council, sheriff open door to new conflict with Lake County commissioners

CROWN POINT — An exterior door at the Lake County Government Center is the latest source of conflict between the Lake County Council and Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. on one side, and the county commissioners on the other.
Door S-1, on the south side of the steel and glass building, is an unremarkable set of doors that current policy states only may be used by county employees to enter the building — though anyone can go through the doors to exit.
Just inside the doors is the Lake County Veterans Service Office. For the past couple of years, office employees and Lake County veterans, particularly disabled veterans, have grumbled that veterans are not permitted to enter through Door S-1 to visit the veterans office, and instead have to go through one of the limited number of public entrances and walk up to 700 feet inside to get there.
On March 24, Ray Guiden, chairman of the Lake County Study Commission on Veterans Affairs, officially asked the Lake County Commissioners, who manage the building under state law, to reconsider their decision to prohibit public entrance at Door S-1, perhaps by updating the 2007 building security study that led to its closure.
The commissioners have yet to respond to the request.
But Matt Fech, the commissioners' attorney, told the County Council on Tuesday the commissioners are inclined to continue following the study's recommendation that fewer public access points to the building ensure better security for employees and visitors.
Martinez, however, sees no reason to wait.
He said his chief of police inspected the entrance, noted it's staffed by an officer, handicap accessible and outfitted with a metal detector — "So we don't see any problem having the veterans come through there."
As a result, the sheriff said he's directed the officer at the door to now allow veterans to enter at Door S-1, notwithstanding the commissioners' exit-only policy.
The council applauded the sheriff's decision. As a backup, it also voted 7-0 to recommend the commissioners redo the building security study in hope of officially changing the Door S-1 policy.
"I think it's important that we take every effort to ensure that our veterans have the easiest access," said Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart. "The position is already manned. We're just trying to make life a little more accessible to those veterans when they get down there."
Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John agreed. He described the entire situation as a "travesty."
"It is absolutely silly not to permit our veterans close access to the office," Jorgensen said. "I find it unfathomable to blame that study and to inconvenience our veterans."
The council-sheriff alliance repeatedly has clashed with commissioners over sheriff equipment requests funded by the council, including all-terrain vehicles and a boat, that the commissioners concluded were unnecessary and refused to purchase.
Last month, the council even prevailed in a sheriff-backed lawsuit to take over the county's purchasing department from the commissioners, though the legal wrangling is ongoing.