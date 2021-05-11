Council, sheriff open door to new conflict with Lake County commissioners

CROWN POINT — An exterior door at the Lake County Government Center is the latest source of conflict between the Lake County Council and Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. on one side, and the county commissioners on the other.

Door S-1, on the south side of the steel and glass building, is an unremarkable set of doors that current policy states only may be used by county employees to enter the building — though anyone can go through the doors to exit.

Just inside the doors is the Lake County Veterans Service Office. For the past couple of years, office employees and Lake County veterans, particularly disabled veterans, have grumbled that veterans are not permitted to enter through Door S-1 to visit the veterans office, and instead have to go through one of the limited number of public entrances and walk up to 700 feet inside to get there.

On March 24, Ray Guiden, chairman of the Lake County Study Commission on Veterans Affairs, officially asked the Lake County Commissioners, who manage the building under state law, to reconsider their decision to prohibit public entrance at Door S-1, perhaps by updating the 2007 building security study that led to its closure.

The commissioners have yet to respond to the request.