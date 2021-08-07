Council split on how to retool Promise Scholarship program

MICHIGAN CITY — Two ordinances on retooling the Michigan City Promise Scholarship program have been tabled for a month as the City Council goes back to the drawing board.

A council workshop on the issue has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

The council is split on how to expand the scholarship program to give away more money.

One of the ordinances offered last week would have created a tier system for scholarships, with children of homeowners given the most money, up to $5,000 a year for four years of college. Children of renters and Michigan City Area School students who live outside the city could be given up to $3,500 a year under that proposal.

Students would have to attend Michigan City Area Schools from middle school through 12th grade to receive the full amount.

The ordinance acknowledges the current housing market isn’t sufficient to encourage new home purchases, but the public schools still need support.

A separate ordinance would have opened the scholarship program to private school graduates as well, as long as the graduates live in Michigan City. Homeownership or rental status wouldn’t matter under that proposed ordinance.