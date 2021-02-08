Council votes again for senior housing complex on Scheeringa Farms

HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday voted, for a second time, to rezone Scheeringa Farms and pave the way for a senior citizen housing complex to be built there.

The vote came after three hours of unanimous opposition from many residents opposed to the project proposed by Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa.

The rezoning issue first came to the council last August, when the board voted 3-2 to approve the rezoning.

The August rezoning was done through the votes of Councilmen Mark Herak, D-2nd; Vice president Bernie Zemen, D-1st; and Roger Sheeman, R-5th.

Voting against the rezoning were Tom Black, R-4th; and then-President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.

However, the August vote was thrown out after Russell's legal description was subsequently found to be in error and the rezoning was reversed.

This forced the entire process to be repeated. When the time came to vote again on Monday, each councilman voted the same as in August.

The council's vote now sets the stage for Russell to purchase the 19.5-acre strip for about $840,000 to build the complex, which will be done in phases.