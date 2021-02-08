Council votes again for senior housing complex on Scheeringa Farms

HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday voted, for a second time, to rezone Scheeringa Farms and pave the way for a senior citizen housing complex to be built there.
The vote came after three hours of unanimous opposition from many residents opposed to the project proposed by Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa.
The rezoning issue first came to the council last August, when the board voted 3-2 to approve the rezoning.
The August rezoning was done through the votes of Councilmen Mark Herak, D-2nd; Vice president Bernie Zemen, D-1st; and Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
Voting against the rezoning were Tom Black, R-4th; and then-President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.
However, the August vote was thrown out after Russell's legal description was subsequently found to be in error and the rezoning was reversed.
This forced the entire process to be repeated. When the time came to vote again on Monday, each councilman voted the same as in August.
The council's vote now sets the stage for Russell to purchase the 19.5-acre strip for about $840,000 to build the complex, which will be done in phases.
Prior to the vote, Zemen said he has liked Scheeringa Farms for many years and wished that the Scheeringas could have done a deal with Griffland, which owns the parcel.
"I think the project is a good project," Herak said.
Herak said the farm and petting zoo will not be affected and that the Scheeringas farmed the land virtually rent free for all those years.
He added that the senior housing will bring a lot of tax revenue to the town.
Sheeman, the council's 2021 president, said he understands the emotion behind the issue and noted that Russell made many improvements at the Plan Commission's insistence.
He added that Scheeringa Farms never really had real rights to the property and that there will still be land left there for them to farm.
"But things change and times change."
Schocke said he will not forget the vote taken by the council.
"I'm disappointed. I really wish we could have done more for the Scheeringas," he said, adding that the council needs to do what the people want, "not what we want."