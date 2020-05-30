Councilman apologizes for suggesting snowplow driver 'straight blade' Hammond protesters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTERTON — Chesterton Town Councilman Robert Allison apologized Saturday night for posting a comment on Facebook earlier in the day suggesting a plow truck driver "straight blade" protesters who took to the streets in Hammond over this week's death of a black man involving a white police officer in Minneapolis.

"I had a friend who was on his way to work in East Chicago who had been laid off for 6-7 weeks and was prohibited from getting to work," Allison wrote in a post on his councilman page on Facebook. "He has bills like anyone of us. He plows snow in the winter to make some extra money for his children and wife. He asked as he was sitting in the standstill, should he use a 'straight blade or curved?' My response was 'straight.' And it was insensitive and unwarranted. He was in an SUV with no plow."

A Facebook user commenting on the apology pointed out that it was Allison who initiated the snowplow comments.

"So please don’t play it off as he was asking if he should use a straight blade or curved," the user said. "Your response was not as simple as 'straight.'"

The conversation, which appeared on Allison's personal Facebook page and drew immediate criticism from other Facebook users, includes Allison telling his friend, "Get the snowplows out!"