Councilman seen in photos wearing blackface steps down from position as vice president but remains on panel

White and Councilman Don Spann voted in favor of censuring Minchuk. Council members Rick Bella, Marge Uzelac, Shawn Pettit and Richard Hardaway abstained.

Bella said he doesn’t condone what Minchuk did, and he told that to Minchuk, but he believes the council needs time to completely digest the situation.

“I think the council needs some time to evaluate that and move forward,” Bella said.

Resident Darian Collins said she was disappointed with council’s decision on the matter.

“In the real world he still wouldn’t be on the council,” she said of Minchuk.

Collins also said she doesn’t accept Minchuk’s apology.

“I’m just so appalled and angry that I can barely speak,” she said. “I believe that you’re sorry because you were caught, I don’t believe you are sorry for what you did.”

She wasn’t the only person displeased about the situation and the council’s reaction to it.

Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco said he was upset when he first saw the photos after they surfaced recently, and he reached out to council members about it.