County attorney yelling foul over peers holding back $11,000 payment

Friedman said he secured a $1 million grant from the head of the Indiana Department of Commerce to allow rail connectivity and job creation at Kingsbury Industrial Park.

"That grant is equivalent to four years of my firm's fees," he said.

Friedman also lays claim to a $67,000 grant he wrote that was used to purchase a new voter registration van and said he helped protect local ratepayers of NIPSCO while improving service.

"I take attacks on myself and my firm’s reputation very seriously and that’s why I filed a defamation case against Mr. Stabosz," he said.

Friedman says in the defamation lawsuit that Stabosz did not even wait to take office before beginning a "crusade" against Friedman's continued service to the county.

During his first month in office in January, Stabosz, "maliciously made and published a number of false statements defaming" Friedman, implying Friedman had engaged in "criminal acts and professional misconduct," according to the suit.