County attorney yelling foul over peers holding back $11,000 payment

LAPORTE — Just more than eight months after targeting LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz with a defamation suit, county attorney Shaw Friedman is now accusing Stabosz of withholding an $11,000 approved payment from him for government services.
Friedman, a Democrat, said he filed complaints with the county prosecutor's office and Indiana State Board of Accounts.
He challenged Stabosz and LaPorte County Commissioner Joe Haney, both Republicans, "to stop playing the game that this is somehow about protecting taxpayers when both have approved millions in claims since January for attorneys, financial advisors and engineering firms without withholding a single dime from anybody else."
"Their sanctimonious statements about protecting taxpayers ring hollow when they’ve only focused on my billings and both are clearly using taxpayer funded public office to play political games and pursue personal vendettas," Friedman said. "Be transparent, gentlemen – why have you not done this to any other professional advisor and instead blindly rubber-stamped millions in claims from other attorneys, accountants and engineering firms?"
Neither Stabosz nor Haney were immediately available Thursday to provide comment.
Friedman also challenged both newly elected officials to, "find another governmental attorney anywhere in Indiana who gives a better return on the taxpayer buck than I do."
Friedman said he secured a $1 million grant from the head of the Indiana Department of Commerce to allow rail connectivity and job creation at Kingsbury Industrial Park.
"That grant is equivalent to four years of my firm's fees," he said.
Friedman also lays claim to a $67,000 grant he wrote that was used to purchase a new voter registration van and said he helped protect local ratepayers of NIPSCO while improving service.
"I take attacks on myself and my firm’s reputation very seriously and that’s why I filed a defamation case against Mr. Stabosz," he said.
Friedman says in the defamation lawsuit that Stabosz did not even wait to take office before beginning a "crusade" against Friedman's continued service to the county.
During his first month in office in January, Stabosz, "maliciously made and published a number of false statements defaming" Friedman, implying Friedman had engaged in "criminal acts and professional misconduct," according to the suit.
Stabosz responded in a prepared statement, "Mr. Friedman's lawsuit against me is frivolous, without foundation, and without merit. Worse, it is intended to harass, threaten, and intimidate a public official, in carrying out his lawful duties to protect the financial and operational integrity of LaPorte County, and hold Mr. Friedman accountable for the way he exerts undue influence upon County officials."