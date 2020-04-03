You are the owner of this article.
County commissioner donates reelection money to police, fire
County commissioner donates reelection money to police, fire

Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, withdrew all the money in his reelection fund and said he was out Friday donating it in sums of $1,000 to various police and fire departments around the county so they could purchase personal protective equipment.

"I can't think of a better way to spend it at this point," he said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic underway, the primary election is "insignificant to what's going on," Biggs said.

Biggs said he is distributing a total of $12,000, which leaves just a few hundred dollars in his reelection fund. He is confident that those who donated the money would be supportive of his decision.

This use of the election funds is legal, he said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

