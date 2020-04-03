County commissioner donates reelection money to police, fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, withdrew all the money in his reelection fund and said he was out Friday donating it in sums of $1,000 to various police and fire departments around the county so they could purchase personal protective equipment.

"I can't think of a better way to spend it at this point," he said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic underway, the primary election is "insignificant to what's going on," Biggs said.

Biggs said he is distributing a total of $12,000, which leaves just a few hundred dollars in his reelection fund. He is confident that those who donated the money would be supportive of his decision.

This use of the election funds is legal, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.