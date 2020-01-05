VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, announced his intention Sunday to run this year for a second term in office.
"I truly believe Porter County government has never been better than it is right now," he said. "I am proud of the hard work that the county commissioners' office and county council have accomplished to fix what has been broken and/or neglected for years."
"Porter County Government will continue to improve if it insists in working towards becoming a better county government, and continues to responsibly manage the resources under its supervision while at the same time recognizing its primary purpose is to serve its residents," Biggs said.
Biggs said he recognizes that county residents want to know their tax dollars are being invested effectively and that use of those dollars is done only after due diligence and using sound financial principles.
"It remains one of the honors of my life to serve our residents," he said. "Over the past three years, I have worked hard to build strong relationships across county government to help transition our county government operations from simply existing day to day to actually planning responsibly for our future."
"There are 92 counties in Indiana, and it's an absolute fact that no other county in our state has managed itself to the financial solvency which our county currently enjoys," Biggs said.
"Today, my pledge to the residents of our county is to continue to work proactively to find solutions and new opportunities for our county," he said. "I will also continue to make it crystal clear that I appreciate the opportunity I have been given, by you, to serve as the north Porter County commissioner."
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, announced her intentions a few weeks ago to seek a third term.
Two of the three commissioner seats are up for election this year.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.