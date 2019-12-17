VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, announced her intentions Tuesday to seek a third term.
"I have worked diligently with my colleagues to make county government work for our residents while keeping our tax rate flat, as well as improve engagement, transparency and accountability with our taxpayers,” she said. "This work has resulted in major accomplishments over a relatively short period of time."
Blaney said that over the last four years she has helped undertake more than $30 million in overdue capital improvement projects at county buildings. The work included building a new animal shelter, and renovating and updating the Valparaiso courthouse, Porter County Expo Center, administration plaza, North County Government Complex, along with the acquisition and renovation of the 157 Franklin St. building in Valparaiso.
"Our establishment and management of the Porter County Government Non-Profit Foundation has given us the unique ability to fund these major projects without any tax increases," Blaney said.
Blaney said she also helped to reinvent county government by reducing reliance on costly third party contractors and increasing use of internal resources and manpower.
Other improvements include improved insurance coverage for the county at less cost; the installation of professional management teams at the Memorial Opera House, Porter County Expo and animal shelter; and centralized purchasing and renegotiated contracts to achieve savings.
Blaney said she has also sought increased collaboration with cities and towns.
"The purpose of government is to serve the people, and we have made significant structural changes throughout Porter County government to achieve that purpose," she said.
"There is more work to be done," Blaney said. "I am asking voters for the opportunity to continue the momentum in improving the responsiveness, accountability and services that they deserve."