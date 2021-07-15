County Council defers action on sheriff's request for $770,060 Lake Michigan boat

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council isn't quite ready to spend $770,060 on the new Lake Michigan patrol and rescue boat requested by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The Democratic-controlled panel voted 5-2 Thursday to defer action on the Democratic sheriff's proposal to replace one of his two Lake Michigan watercraft with a Metal Shark Defiant boat featuring a top speed of 60 mph.

Council members said they felt the sheriff had not provided them enough information about his need for a new boat, or sufficient details about how often the sheriff's boats are used on Lake Michigan to deter crime or rescue ailing boaters or swimmers.

They also raised questions about the procurement process used to select the boat because it relies on a state purchasing program instead of soliciting bids from local vendors, as well as the timing of the purchase more than halfway through the county's budget year.

"I'm not against this at all. There's a need. But I think this should be put into our budget for next year so we can budget for that," said Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland.