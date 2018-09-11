CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council has received more public comment on whether to restrict gun target practice near rural subdivisions.
Residents of the Arrowhead subdivision, southwest of Cedar Lake, called on the council in July to amend a county ordinance to put more distance between their homes and careless shooters.
Council members heard Tuesday from rural property owners, including one who said hunting has been part of the culture for decades and he hunts wildlife on his own property.
One gun owner said he shoots at wood piles in the direction that is open country for more than a mile and he posts caution signs around his property to warn of this firearms use.
Some homeowners praised responsible gun owners, but said there was one recent instance of someone shooting at a wood board in the direction of U.S. 41 traffic. Another said hunters are driving wildlife into homeowners' backyards.
Tiffany Crate, who lives in the subdivision, said their parcels are less than three acres and they need more protection. "Responsible firearms users should align against irresponsible users."
Council members said they would be working on a new ordinance in the near future.
In other business, council members unanimously passed a resolution in support of United States Steelworkers in their negotiations for a new labor agreement with management.
Councilman Jamal Washington, D-Merrillville, said," We want to let our union brothers and sisters know we support them."
The council also approved a zoning change to permit the construction of a new gasoline station at the southwest corner of U.S. 41 and U.S. 231 south of St. John. The station will replace two older homes.
The change from residential to business zoning came with recommendations from Duane Alverson, the county highway engineer, to grant no traffic access between the service station and Huron Street, a local street that serves a residential subdivision to the south. He also asked access on 109th be restricted, a right turn lane be provided and the hill to the west of the station be lowered to improve sight lines for drivers.
The council also approved a new method of enforcing limits on overweight trucks using rural south county highways to make it easier for county police to ticket offending trucks without having to put the trucks on weight scales first.
The council isn't changing the weight limits posted on roads, but giving police the option of stopping suspect vehicles without having to use expensive road scales to prove the trucks are overweight.
Officers will now be able to cite trucks if the maximum weight capacity listed on the license plate is over the county road's limit.
Finally, the council also approved a new Lake County Comprehensive Plan to govern future changes in zoning restrictions.