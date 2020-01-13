VALPARAISO — Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson, R-at-large, announced his intentions Monday to run for the North District Porter County commissioner seat, which sets up a primary battle with incumbent Republican Jim Biggs.
"My goal as a Porter County commissioner will be to listen to public input, ensure public safety, prioritize drug enforcement, streamline government operations, increase access to public services, promote common sense growth and be fiscally diligent with our hard earned tax funds," Larson said.
"In my service as a county councilman, I have focused on ensuring improved communication by involvement in many different arenas including listening to our residents, opening lines of communication with county leaders, collaborating with the commissioners, reducing excessive spending by responsibly managing taxpayer funds, and bringing new ideas to old and immediate problems," he said.
Larson also cited his role in giving county employees raises, reducing insurance costs, improving 911 services and undertaking building improvements without tax increases by using proceeds from the hospital sale money now invested in a foundation.
"I take my commitment to serving the community seriously," he said. "Since being elected to the council in the fall of 2015 I have missed only one council meeting. My belief in serving is that you must be present to be productive."
Larson said he is a life-long resident of the Duneland community, small business owner, and former high school teacher.
Biggs announced earlier this month he plans to seek a second term.