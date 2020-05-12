You are the owner of this article.
County employees could return to work at Lake government center Monday
The Lake County Government Center currently is closed to the public with only essential employees reporting for work. The county commissioners are crafting a plan for all county employees to safely return to their usual workplaces beginning Monday.

CROWN POINT — Lake County government employees could return to work at the county government center Monday, even though the building is likely to still be closed to the public.

Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, told the seven-member county council Tuesday that the county's executive board is in the process of finalizing the details of when and how county employees safely will return to their usual workspaces and offices.

Repay said the current plan is to get employees back in the building next week — one week after the earliest possible return date permitted by Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan for reopening Indiana's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said employees probably will be required to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces at the government center, and in other locations where they can't maintain a safe distance from others — but likely not everywhere in the building.

"If you're in your private office, obviously you're not going to be required to wear a mask," Repay said.

At the same time, Repay indicated the commissioners are looking into putting plastic shields, or similar barriers, in places where county employees interact over a counter with the public, such as the property tax payment area of the Lake County Treasurer's office.

Though Repay emphasized no final decisions have been made on safety barriers, and employees might be back at work for some time without them, especially while the building remains closed to the public.

"It may change again by the time the end of the week rolls around," Repay said. "We're not there yet."

The county government center in Crown Point, along with the courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago, and Gary, have been closed to the public, and all but "essential" employees, since March 18, to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.

