County employees could return to work at Lake government center Monday

CROWN POINT — Lake County government employees could return to work at the county government center Monday, even though the building is likely to still be closed to the public.

Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, told the seven-member county council Tuesday that the county's executive board is in the process of finalizing the details of when and how county employees safely will return to their usual workspaces and offices.

Repay said the current plan is to get employees back in the building next week — one week after the earliest possible return date permitted by Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan for reopening Indiana's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said employees probably will be required to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces at the government center, and in other locations where they can't maintain a safe distance from others — but likely not everywhere in the building.

"If you're in your private office, obviously you're not going to be required to wear a mask," Repay said.