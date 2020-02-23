County Extension Homemakers Association accepting applications

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Extension Homemakers Association is accepting applications for the Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship.

In addition to this scholarship, offered annually, applications for the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association (state level) Career Advancement Scholarship are also available through the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association.

To be eligible for the Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship, applicant must be an Indiana resident, 21 or older, and a resident of Lake County for at least six months.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship applications must be received by March 1. To be eligible for the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association Scholarship, the applicant must be a homemaker 25 or older and a resident of Indiana.

Indiana Extension Homemakers Association scholarship applications must be postmarked by March 15.

Both scholarships require the applicant has been admitted or cleared for admission to an academic or vocational school that is state licensed or accredited. Preference will be given to a person studying at an undergraduate level.

For more information, or to request an application, contact the Lake County Purdue Extension at 219-755-3240 or e-mail Diana at dmcook@purdue.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0