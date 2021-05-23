County fairs make comeback with some COVID modifications

Porter County Fair officials are also working closely with county health officials and county commissioners in regard to safety issues, Bagnall said.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued on Friday, the Porter County Fair will have no restrictions for social distancing and mask wearing.

Concerts, rides, free entertainment, food service can all move forward without any restrictions.

"We would ask that there be signage near the grandstand entrances stating saying it's strongly suggested that unvaccinated people wear a mask in the pit area," Bagnall said.

Bagnall said the guidelines have been approved by the Porter County Health Department, the commissioners and him.

"All is depending upon the fact that our numbers continue to stay low and there isn't a crazy outbreak or if the numbers go through the roof and the PCHD, commissioners in guidance with the CDC, move us up to red level," Bagnall said.

The Lake County Fair is planned for Aug. 6-15, Marcinek said.

"The fair is on. The only way it wouldn't go forward is if things got worse," Marcinek said.