County fairs make comeback with some COVID modifications

The county fair, a fun-filled annual tradition for folks of all ages, is returning to Northwest Indiana.
County fairs in Lake, Porter and LaPorte will be held this summer after a one-year absence last year due to COVID-19, representatives said.
"We're going to have a fair," Porter County Fair Manager David Bagnall said.
His happy sentiments were echoed by LaPorte County Fair board president Steve Mrozinski and Lake County Fair board secretary Arlene Marcinek.
The LaPorte County Fair is the first of the three fairs to kick off the area's fair season, with scheduled dates of July 10-17.
"We are the oldest county fair, with this being our 175th year celebration," Mrozinski said.
He said some special events are being planned because of its anniversary, including performances by country music entertainers Chase Rice and Toby Keith.
An added attraction will include an appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales.
Mrozinski said the fair board will continue to work closely with the LaPorte County Health Department on public safety.
The Porter County Fair, which follows the LaPorte County Fair, is planned for July 22-31.
Porter County Fair officials are also working closely with county health officials and county commissioners in regard to safety issues, Bagnall said.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued on Friday, the Porter County Fair will have no restrictions for social distancing and mask wearing.
Concerts, rides, free entertainment, food service can all move forward without any restrictions.
"We would ask that there be signage near the grandstand entrances stating saying it's strongly suggested that unvaccinated people wear a mask in the pit area," Bagnall said.
Bagnall said the guidelines have been approved by the Porter County Health Department, the commissioners and him.
"All is depending upon the fact that our numbers continue to stay low and there isn't a crazy outbreak or if the numbers go through the roof and the PCHD, commissioners in guidance with the CDC, move us up to red level," Bagnall said.
The Lake County Fair is planned for Aug. 6-15, Marcinek said.
"The fair is on. The only way it wouldn't go forward is if things got worse," Marcinek said.
There will be a few changes this year due to COVID-19, including the elimination of preview night at the Family Arts Building which allows exhibitors and their guests to attend.
The event attracts some 800 exhibitors, not counting their guests, so it is a large turnout, Marcinek said.
"That has been eliminated," Marcinek said.
There are also a couple of kids' events, which draw a large crowd, that are being eliminated, Marcinek said.
Zucchini Zoo and Crop Creations won't be held this year.
"Those events attract 50-60 kids in close proximity," Marcinek said.
Marcinek said her fair board is still waiting on further guidance from the state health department since their event isn't scheduled until August.
