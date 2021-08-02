Court OKs removal of county councilman for threatening racial, religious minorities

According to court records, DeCola did not materially respond or otherwise deny the allegations at the county council's Feb. 18, 2019, meeting, and DeCola repeatedly declined when asked if he wanted a separate hearing to address concerns about his conference behavior.

As a result, records show the Starke County Council voted 5-1 to remove DeCola from the council for violating the oath of office he signed Dec. 7, 2018, which contained a pledge to "impartially" serve the citizens of Starke County while supporting the U.S. and Indiana Constitutions — neither of which permit the government to expel individuals from a county based on their race or religion.

Under Indiana law, a county council can remove a member for violating an official duty if at least two-thirds of the council members agree.

DeCola unsuccessfully challenged his removal in a lawsuit decided by a Marshall County judge, according to court records.

In his appeal, where DeCola represented himself, DeCola seemingly attempted to argue the trial court erred by failing to fully consider his claim of wrongful expulsion by the county council.