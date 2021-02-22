Court ruling puts challenger Thaddeus Jones back on ballot against Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush

CALUMET CITY — The on-again, off-again race in the Democratic mayoral primary is on again heading into Tuesday's election.

State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, is challenging incumbent Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush, who is seeking her fifth full term.

Jones was knocked off the ballot by a municipal election board in the wake of the passage of two November referenda. One banned a mayoral run by anyone holding a statewide elected office and another imposed a limit of three, four-year terms for anyone elected after this year.

A Cook County Circuit Court judge upheld the election board ruling. But on Feb. 11, a three-judge panel of the Illinois Appellate Court overturned the election board and Circuit Court judge's rulings, ordering that Jones' name appear on the primary ballot.

Jones was a Calumet City alderman from 1997 to 2017 and has been a state representative since 2011. He called the attempt to keep him off the primary ballot "just a waste of taxpayer dollars."

"Calumet City needs a new direction," he said. "I feel relief for the residents because they have a choice now."