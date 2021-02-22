Court ruling puts challenger Thaddeus Jones back on ballot against Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush

CALUMET CITY — The on-again, off-again race in the Democratic mayoral primary is on again heading into Tuesday's election.
State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, is challenging incumbent Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush, who is seeking her fifth full term.
Jones was knocked off the ballot by a municipal election board in the wake of the passage of two November referenda. One banned a mayoral run by anyone holding a statewide elected office and another imposed a limit of three, four-year terms for anyone elected after this year.
A Cook County Circuit Court judge upheld the election board ruling. But on Feb. 11, a three-judge panel of the Illinois Appellate Court overturned the election board and Circuit Court judge's rulings, ordering that Jones' name appear on the primary ballot.
Jones was a Calumet City alderman from 1997 to 2017 and has been a state representative since 2011. He called the attempt to keep him off the primary ballot "just a waste of taxpayer dollars."
"Calumet City needs a new direction," he said. "I feel relief for the residents because they have a choice now."
Jones also filed to run against Markiewicz Qualkinbush in the 2017 Democratic mayoral primary, but a challenge knocked him off the ballot then.
Markiewicz Qualkinbush cited the referendum results as the reason for the legal efforts to keep Jones off the ballot.
"I just think it's unfair 10,000 residents' voices would not be heard," she said.
The term limits measure passed by a margin of 72% to 28% while the measure barring state officeholders from running for mayor passed by a margin of 68% to 32%.
Both candidates said the ongoing legal battle did not affect their campaign plans.
"We never stopped," Jones said. "I'm excited about a pending victory and the start of a new day."
"We've been out talking to residents, knocking on doors like we always do," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said. "We've been campaigning all along as if we had opposition."