Courts find East Chicago, Gary 'Welcoming City' ordinances run afoul of state law

A 2017 East Chicago ordinance intended to offer a hospitable message to immigrants amid what was considered anti-immigrant rhetoric of Republican former President Donald Trump is incompatible with state law.

Lake Superior Judge Thomas Hallett last week determined portions of the East Chicago "Welcoming City" ordinance run afoul of a state statute prohibiting so-called "sanctuary cities," or localities that decline as a matter of policy to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement measures.

Specifically, Hallett said the city ordinance provisions limiting information sharing and law enforcement cooperation directly contravene a 2011 Indiana law requiring counties, cities, towns and educational institutions to aid federal immigration officers.

The ordinance was challenged by prominent conservative attorney James Bopp Jr., of Terre Haute, on behalf of two Lake County residents, Greg Serbon and John Allen. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, supported the challenge.

"Indiana's law banning sanctuary cities in Indiana clearly bans what the city of East Chicago and other Hoosier cities have done with so-called 'Welcoming City' ordinances," Bopp said.