COVID-19 prompsts Lake Station closes City Hall to public until further notice

LAKE STATION — Mayor Bill Carroll on Thursday decided to extend his declaration of a local disaster emergency to 60 days in Lake Station.

City Hall, except for emergency services, will remain closed to the public indefinitely. All public meetings have been canceled until further notice.

Lake Station employees will work remotely from home while City Hall is closed.

Lake Station also has limited trash collection from four days to two.

Trash will be collected on Wednesdays for residents whose garbage is normally is picked up on Mondays or Tuesdays. The city will collect refuse on Thursday for those who normally have trash pickup on Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Recycling will be collected on Fridays.

Due dates for Lake Station utility bills have been extended to the end of the month, and the city will not assess late fees, according to Carroll’s executive order.