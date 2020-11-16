COVID-19 claims two more lives in Northwest Indiana, 951 new cases

More than 900 additional coronavirus infections were reported across Northwest Indiana, and one person each in Lake and Porter counties died of COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The fatalities from the respiratory disease were among 26 new deaths reported across Indiana. The state's count stands at 4,686 deaths.

Region death totals include 413 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 71 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

Altogether, 951 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Region's five-county area. Counts stand at 23,167 in Lake County, up 598; 6,593 in Porter County, up 315; 3,847 in LaPorte County, up 93; 1,163 in Jasper County, up 29; and 464 in Newton County, up 11.