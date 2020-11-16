COVID-19 claims two more lives in Northwest Indiana, 951 new cases

More than 900 additional coronavirus infections were reported across Northwest Indiana, and one person each in Lake and Porter counties died of COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The fatalities from the respiratory disease were among 26 new deaths reported across Indiana. The state's count stands at 4,686 deaths.
Region death totals include 413 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 71 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Altogether, 951 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Region's five-county area. Counts stand at 23,167 in Lake County, up 598; 6,593 in Porter County, up 315; 3,847 in LaPorte County, up 93; 1,163 in Jasper County, up 29; and 464 in Newton County, up 11.
Across the border, Calumet City reported 1,771 cases and 19,434 tests, while Lansing reported 1,601 cases and 15,008 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
There were 5,218 new Indiana cases added in the 24-hour reporting period, pushing the Hoosier State's total to 256,744.
The number is not a new Indiana record for the amount of cases added in a 24-hour reporting period. Saturday's total, 8,451, is highest. The previous record, 6,654, was reported Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 66 patients hospitalized and 4,399 people recovered.
NWI positivity rates included 15.8% in Lake County, up from 15.1% the day before; 16.4% in Porter County, up from 16.1%; 12.3% in LaPorte County, down from 12.5%; 18.7% in Newton County, up from 15.9%; and 13.9% in Jasper County, up from 12.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11.7% seven-day rate, up from 11.3%, and a 6.7% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 6.6%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 3-9.
A total of 1,952,202 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,569,955 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between March 23 and Sunday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
