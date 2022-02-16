COVID-19 loosens its grip on Northwest Indiana, data show

The omicron surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths appears to be fading in Northwest Indiana almost as quickly as it arrived.

Data released by the Indiana Department of Health show just 43 cases of COVID-19 were tallied Tuesday in Lake County, 41 new COVID-19 cases in Porter County and 21 confirmed cases in LaPorte County.

In comparison, approximately one month ago, Lake County recorded 740 COVID-19 infections on Jan. 11, there were 221 COVID-19 cases in Porter County that day and 171 in LaPorte County.

While some of the drop likely is attributable to Northwest Indiana residents opting for at-home COVID-19 testing — which isn't included in the official state counts — the trend is similar statewide, where 1,450 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday versus 6,878 on Feb. 1 and 14,983 on Jan. 11.

Every county in Northwest Indiana also has escaped the Indiana Department of Health's highest-possible "red" classification due to reduced community spread of COVID-19.

Lake and Jasper counties this week are rated "yellow," just one notch away from the ideal "blue" classification; Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties are at "orange," one level below red.

To drop from red to orange on the state health agency ratings an Indiana county must, for two consecutive weeks, tally fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and have a COVID-19 testing positivity rate less than 15%.

The yellow classification requires fewer than 100 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a testing positivity rate less than 10%, while blue signifies fewer than 10 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a testing positivity rate less than 5%.

Data show Lake County this week stands at 101 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents with a 8.25% positivity rate, Porter County has 184 cases per 100,000 residents and 13.51% positivity and LaPorte County is at 161 cases per 100,000 residents with 11.77% positivity.

Just two weeks ago, Lake County tallied 304 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents with a 18.93% positivity rate, Porter County had 397 cases per 100,000 residents and 21.68% positivity, and LaPorte County was at 599 cases per 100,000 residents with 23.45% positivity, records show.

At the same time, there still were 1,525 Hoosiers hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

While that's down 57% from the all-time hospitalization peak of 3,506 set Jan. 19, it's still greater than the 1,468 Hoosiers that were hospitalized with COVID-19 three months ago prior to the omicron surge.

The state health agency also counted 125 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of Hoosiers killed by the coronavirus to 22,377 when confirmed COVID-19 deaths (21,524) and probable COVID-19 deaths (853) are added together.

State and local health officials continue to recommend Hoosiers age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, and get a booster shot when eligible, to minimize their risk of contracting, getting seriously ill or dying because of the virus.

The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 91.1% of Indiana's nearly 1.7 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.95% of the state's COVID-19 deaths since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.

