COVID-19 taking toll on local candidate fundraising

VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, has no primary opponent, but she already has far more money in her reelection coffer than the combined amount of the two Republican candidates vying for the opportunity to run against her in the fall.
Blaney took in $10,000 from a single source — Jacki Stutzman, who is both her campaign treasurer and her aunt, according to a pre-primary campaign finance report that was due of candidates on Friday.
The only purchase reported on her finance report is $1,389 for billboards. She reported her campaign owing her $13,000 she loaned to the effort nearly eight years ago.
"I feel very fortunate because this is a difficult environment in which to campaign," Blaney said. "Choosing leaders right now is of the utmost importance, but typical campaigning in the middle of this pandemic doesn't feel right. My main focus is addressing the challenges we are facing in Porter County."
The pre-primary finance reports cover the period from Jan. 1 through May 8.
Indiana shifted its May 5 primary elections to June 2, and expanded vote by mail opportunities, to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Fred Martin, a Republican facing a primary battle against Harvey Nix in the commissioner race, reported $350 in contributions, from three sources, including $50 from himself.
He spent $200 on signs, according to his report.
"COVID-19 has really stifled the whole campaign," Martin said.
The pandemic has made it difficult to raise money, he said, and to get out to meet voters. Local clubs and groups are not meeting as usual and Martin said he is hesitant to go door-to-door considering the social distancing called for to combat the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.
"When I've been able, I've talked to people," he said.
It is his hope that the lifting of the governor's stay-at-home order that is underway will have progressed enough by the time of the county fair in late July to allow campaigning to get back on track.
"Do what you can," he said, of the interim period.
Nix, who reported $100 in campaign contributions from an unknown source, was not immediately available for comment.
No finance reports were yet available online Sunday for the North District county commissioner primary race between incumbent Jim Biggs and fellow Republican Jeff Larson, who is currently serving on the county council.
