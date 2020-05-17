COVID-19 taking toll on local candidate fundraising

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, has no primary opponent, but she already has far more money in her reelection coffer than the combined amount of the two Republican candidates vying for the opportunity to run against her in the fall.

Blaney took in $10,000 from a single source — Jacki Stutzman, who is both her campaign treasurer and her aunt, according to a pre-primary campaign finance report that was due of candidates on Friday.

The only purchase reported on her finance report is $1,389 for billboards. She reported her campaign owing her $13,000 she loaned to the effort nearly eight years ago.

"I feel very fortunate because this is a difficult environment in which to campaign," Blaney said. "Choosing leaders right now is of the utmost importance, but typical campaigning in the middle of this pandemic doesn't feel right. My main focus is addressing the challenges we are facing in Porter County."

The pre-primary finance reports cover the period from Jan. 1 through May 8.

Indiana shifted its May 5 primary elections to June 2, and expanded vote by mail opportunities, to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.