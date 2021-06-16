COVID delays celebration but not popularity of ValPAWraiso Dog Park

"People are excited about it," he said of the dog park, which already has attracted more than 800 members.

The success has been greater than expected and there have been no real issues during this first year of operation, Parks Facilities Assistant Shelby Takacs said.

Residents of Valparaiso pay $30 a year (and $10 annually for each additional dog), and out-of-town members pay $45 for the year, she said.

The membership fees help offset maintenance and operation costs and will be used for future improvements to the site, McGuire said.

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said parks and gathering spaces continue to be a priority in Valparaiso.

"The ValPAWraiso Dog Park is another great opportunity for us to come together, and we’re really pleased at how beloved it's become in a short time," Murphy said.

The park is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though it does not open until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to allow time for maintenance, McGuire said.

"It's been holding up fairly well," he said, considering the wear and tear created by running and playing dogs.