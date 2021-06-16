COVID delays celebration but not popularity of ValPAWraiso Dog Park

VALPARAISO — After bouncing around with excitement on her way inside the ValPAWraiso Dog Park, Loula hesitated after discovering she was the only dog on-site.
That changed a few minutes later when the gate opened again and two other furry pals were let loose inside.
Loula, who is just under 2 years old, began sprinting around in what her owner, Valparaiso resident Todd Budy, called the "zoomies."
"This has been amazing," Budy said of the park located at 2902 Campbell St. "She loves it here."
The newly arrived dog mom, Jennifer Robinson, of Valparaiso, agreed.
"Valparaiso has done a terrific job with this park," she said.
She brings her two dogs — Sugar Plum and Winnie — to the park two to three times each week to run or just hang out with other dogs.
While the park has been open for a year already, the official ribbon-cutting and celebration is scheduled for June 25.
The event had to be postponed because of the social-distancing requirements created by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dan McGuire, superintendent of facilities for the Valparaiso parks department.
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by a celebration with dog-friendly vendors, refreshments and giveaways through 7 p.m., he said.
"People are excited about it," he said of the dog park, which already has attracted more than 800 members.
The success has been greater than expected and there have been no real issues during this first year of operation, Parks Facilities Assistant Shelby Takacs said.
Residents of Valparaiso pay $30 a year (and $10 annually for each additional dog), and out-of-town members pay $45 for the year, she said.
The membership fees help offset maintenance and operation costs and will be used for future improvements to the site, McGuire said.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said parks and gathering spaces continue to be a priority in Valparaiso.
"The ValPAWraiso Dog Park is another great opportunity for us to come together, and we’re really pleased at how beloved it's become in a short time," Murphy said.
The park is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though it does not open until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to allow time for maintenance, McGuire said.
"It's been holding up fairly well," he said, considering the wear and tear created by running and playing dogs.
The park, which shares the site with the park department's horticulture department, cost the city $350,000 to $400,000, McGuire said. Half that cost was covered by private donations.
While dogs are welcome in all city parks, this is the only site they are allowed to be off leash, he said.
The dog park is fenced in and locked up, requiring members to use a mobile phone app or key card to gain access, Takacs said.
Visiting dogs are required to be up to date on their rabies, distemper and Bordetella vaccines, she said.
Applications for memberships are available online, by contacting the parks department at 219-462-5144 or by visiting at 3210 N. Campbell St.