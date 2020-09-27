COVID study team selected

Participants selected for the study will be tested regardless of whether they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals age 12 and up will be asked to provide both a nasal swab and a blood sample. Children between ages 5 and 11 only will be tested with a nasal swab.

According to study organizers, the nasal swab tests for active viral infection, while the blood sample will be tested for antibodies that could show a prior COVID-19 infection.

Individual test results are confidential and will be provided to participants through a secure website, text message, phone call or email message once testing is complete.

Nir Menachemi, professor at the Fairbanks School and principal investigator for the study, said the first two waves of testing in May and June "assisted Indiana in making prudent decisions" and "simultaneously generated much new knowledge about the disease" that has been applied throughout the country through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This third phase of testing will continue to help our state leadership make important, complex decisions necessary to protect all Hoosiers," Menachemi said.