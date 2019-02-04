INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier State continues to have the highest-possible "AAA" credit rating from all three major credit rating agencies.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Standard and Poor's, Moody's and Fitch Ratings recently reaffirmed that Indiana's track record of on-time payments and ability to meet its financial obligations are among the very best in the nation.
"These ratings are evident of Indiana's consistent fiscal integrity, and the hallmark indicator of being good stewards of Hoosier tax dollars," said Holcomb, a Republican.
"Maintaining our AAA credit ratings, having a balanced budget and continuing to have strong reserves are all key to keeping our economy growing."
The AAA rating enables the state to borrow money for infrastructure and other economic development projects at the lowest possible interest rate.
Indiana has held the top rating from all three agencies since 2010. Only 12 of the 50 states are rated AAA.
Illinois is not one of them. It has the worst credit rating of any state, just one notch above "junk" status.