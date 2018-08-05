A critic of the South Shore commuter train expansion is suing to stop two regional transportation bodies from financing the projects.
Ken Davidson, author of an area news blog, filed in Lake Superior Court in Hammond a request for an injunction and declaratory judgment against the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.
The two government bodies and the Indiana Finance Authority are partnering to construct a 9-mile track extension between Hammond and Dyer as well as add a second set of tracks between Gary and Michigan City.
Last month, the RDA and NICTD adopted a "Governance Agreement Concerning Development of the Rail Projects" that lays out the rules of protocols they will abide by to finance and construction the new tracks.
RDA Chairman Bill Hanna and NICTD President Michael Noland said Wednesday the agreement is essential to ensure they follow federal standards to borrow money from the bond markets to build the projects.
Davidson alleges in his complaint to the court the Governance agreement is an unconstitutional delegation of power, giving the regional bodies' staffs permission to approve contracts, approve government grants and sign loan documents.
He is asking a judge to declare the government agreement null and void. No court date has been set in the matter.
Davidson stated in an email to The Times he objects to the state legislature and Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration handing over increasing power to the Regional Development Authority with limited public oversight, because RDA board members aren't elected by the public.
He argues the RDA and NICTD recently passed this authority onto their staff. "This complaint seeks judicial review of the decision to hand that power over to staff.
"All Indiana residents who value local government and input into local decision making should be concerned about these developments. Whether a court finds that the delegation of power is legal or not, residents should question the wisdom of continuing to elect leaders who deprive citizens of representative government. If the RDA plans are wise and just, why must they be shielded from public comment and review?" Davidson said.
Hannah and Noland declined comment on the suit until after RDA lawyers can study it.
Davidson has filed without the assistance of an attorney. Davidson had been an attorney practicing law in Indiana from 1990 to 2002 when the Indiana Supreme Court disbarred him for abandonment of his law practice without regard to his clients.
He also was disbarred for arrests in Porter County in 2000 for driving while suspended and in Hammond in 1995 for public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, battery on a police officer and intimidation for claiming to have influence over the police department by virtue of his friendship with a judge.