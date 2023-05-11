Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has won the endorsement of a second Republican Indiana congressman for her 2024 bid to succeed term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb as the state's chief executive.

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Evansville, said he takes "great pride" in backing Crouch, a fellow southwestern Indiana resident, for the Republican nomination for governor.

"Her track record of conservatism, demonstrated through her tenure in both the state of Indiana legislative and executive branches, inspires confidence in her ability to shape Indiana's future. There is no one better suited to represent the values of our Hoosier community and provide leadership for the state."

Crouch has now locked up support from two of the state's seven Republican congressmen; her campaign was endorsed Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Columbus, the brother of former Gov. Mike Pence.

The state's five remaining Republican congressmen have yet to announce a preference in the gubernatorial contest between Crouch, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

If she wins the nomination, Crouch — a two-term lieutenant governor, and former state auditor, five-term state representative and county official — would be the first woman to lead a Republican ticket in the Hoosier State.

Jennifer McCormick, who was elected state superintendent of public instruction in 2016 as a Republican, so far is the sole candidate seeking the 2024 Democratic nomination for Indiana governor.

