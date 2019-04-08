CROWN POINT —The city was recently awarded nearly $1 million from Indiana’s Community Crossing Grant and for Mayor David Uran, the funding is a big help.
During a recent open forum with residents, Uran began the event with sharing the news.
This year’s $999,717.54 Community Crossing grant funding will go toward paving projects for the following streets:
• 109th Avenue from Bulldog Parkway to Broadway
• Summit Street from Indiana Avenue to Broadway, including extra southbound turn lanes onto Broadway
• Burrell Drive from Main to Court Street, including connecting sidewalks and a third lane by the Southlake Family YMCA. This will include a new traffic light and Nine-Mile Road improvements east of Main Street to Indiana Avenue.
• A complete street rehab program for Crestview Street, Crestview Court and Crestview Lane
These projects submitted by the city were evaluated by the Indiana Department of Transportation based on need, traffic volume, local support, impact on connectivity and mobility within the community, and regional economic significance.
The mayor also said the Community Crossing Grant funding is only for the specific areas that the city qualified for in its application and the funds cannot be used for other streets in the city.
These projects are only a small portion of the planned road improvements to be done throughout Crown Point this year though, Uran said. A full list of roads will be announced soon by the city, he said.
Additional residential street road improvements, which will be paid for through other local allocated budgeted funds, are being finalized by the Engineering Department based on its PASER scoring, or how the roads are rated. The PASER scoring program began under Uran’s administration in 2008.
“Roads are almost completely scored for the year. We don’t play politics with your roads. We go out there and access road rates on 1 being the worst and 10 being the best,” Uran said, adding that the city only has roughly $2 million available in funding for the roads that make the list.
Roads currently rated as 1s and 2s are averaging to cost the city $4 million, Uran said.
“We have to figure out how to stretch the dollars or if there is another funding source that’s out there,” Uran said. “We are trying. There are different ways to fill our buckets. We are trying to do the best we can.”
Doug Brite, of the Crown Point Utilities Department, said road ratings will vary from year to year depending on weather conditions. He also said assessments of the roads started about a month ago, and it does take time to finish ratings as the department has 146 miles of roads and alleyways to examine throughout the city.
Last year, Crown Point was able to improve more than 6 miles of road, Uran said. The goal is to fix 10 miles per year.
“It’s good news that we are doing more roads every year. … But then we get to the part where we have to shut your road down to do it which causes inconveniences,” Uran said. “As we start to do more road projects during the peak season, we appreciate your guys’ patience and understanding that the improvements are coming long-term for the community itself.”
In other business, Uran talked about the downtown square which he said “looks like a war zone” but, “it’s a generational fix.”
Bumpouts are being added around the exterior of the square surrounding the Old Lake County Courthouse and storm water drains are being replaced as part of the city’s $19 million water system improvement project.
Construction of the sidewalks should be complete by the end of May.
Uran said the bricks under the roadways that have been dug up during construction downtown are being kept and will be reused. Additionally, the legacy bricks that were along the old county courthouse are also being preserved and will be put on display once construction is complete.