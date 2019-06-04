CROWN POINT — The ball is now officially rolling for what Crown Point Mayor David Uran calls “desperately need” road repairs to be done in the city and to 109th Avenue.
During its meeting Monday, the Crown Point City Council approved the first reading of two ordinances to authorize bonds for the projects.
The first bond, which will be used specifically for 109th Avenue, is payable from local income taxes with a property tax backup. The second bond is for roads that have been labeled as 1s in need of immediate reconstruction as outlined by the city’s PASER ratings. That bond will be paid for using property taxes.
Heather James, bond counsel to the city from Ice Miller law firm, said the $5 million bond for 109th Avenue must be paid back by no later than Feb. 1, 2040.
Uran said the city is only anticipating a 15-year-bond, however, because “that is typically the shelf life” of a road that is repaired correctly.
Road repairs will be done from east of Interstate 65 on 109th Avenue to Iowa Street. There is provision in the bond to be able to also provide for the first lane extension on Mississippi Parkway going south in Crown Point.
“If there are proceeds left over that are needed, we could use those to improve some of the higher, more cost primitive roads in Crown Point. Ones that we have targeted include the Historical District with Court Street from the square to the fairgrounds, which is a huge undertaking,” Uran told the council. “It’s the historical district. It’s a big part of our community.”
The other $2 million bond that will help take care of all the roads rated as 1s throughout Crown Point. The city will be “retiring pennies” of the current general obligation bond. Uran said those funds will be used to reinvest in the city’s infrastructure.
“We have a retiring bond that is out there. The last time we used it, we used it to invest in Crown Point. You don’t want to give that 53 cents (away) — you want to be able to invest it back. And if you do that, you can get about another $2 million in roads and have it paid back in 10 years, the life of that loan,” Uran said in a previous city council meeting.
Uran said the bond, combined with other local allocated funding, will put a “record number of miles of roads being done this year in Crown Point.”
“This will give us a huge leg up. We get a lot of calls on 109th … and roads everywhere,” Uran said. “These will address those concerns. These are action plans will take place this year.”
Surveying has already begun for construction on 109th Avenue. Design for the road improvements will begin this month. The bidding for the project will begin in mid-August and a contract will be awarded in September.
Public hearings on the bonds will take place July 1. If all aspects of the bond process advance as schedule, it could be finalized with 109th construction beginning in September. The goal is to have the project complete by December.
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, was in attendance at Monday night’s meeting. She said she was excited to see progress begin with improving 109th Avenue, adding that she is organizing a meeting between officials of Lake and Porter counties, Crown Point, Winfield and Lakes of the Four Seasons to address other portions of 109th in need of repair.
Winfield’s portion of the road, which goes from the Lake/Porter county line to Colorado Street, will cost the town $28 million to fix, Town Council President Gerald Stiener said during a March Town Council meeting. With an annual budget of $3 million, it’s impossible for the town to afford on its own.
“I think a huge collaboration is the next step,” Beck said. “The more people that talk, the more solutions we can find together. We have to do something.”