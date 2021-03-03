Crown Point board defers action on summer concert series

CROWN POINT — The city is hoping for another summer of music-filled nights at Bulldog Park.

During a recent meeting via Zoom, the Crown Point Board of Works considered a $25,000 contract with Tom Lounges Entertainment, LLC, for 12 summer concerts.

Diana Bosse, the city's special events administrator, said the concerts would tentatively be held during the city's summer car cruise at Bulldog Park, along with three concerts being held on different dates, including for the Taste of Crown Point, Oktoberfest and a Saturday concert on Sept. 11.

Bosse added the contract includes a clause that doesn't hold either party responsible in the event of a pandemic, epidemic, war conditions or a natural disaster.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran, who also sits on the board, asked if it would be possible to receive a reduction in the contract price in the event a concert couldn't be performed.

"I just think as stewards of the dollars that we bring in that we need to have a clearer understanding (of) what each responsibility on both sides would be expected, if in fact, a situation would arise where a performance doesn't take place," Uran said.