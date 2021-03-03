Crown Point board defers action on summer concert series

CROWN POINT — The city is hoping for another summer of music-filled nights at Bulldog Park.
During a recent meeting via Zoom, the Crown Point Board of Works considered a $25,000 contract with Tom Lounges Entertainment, LLC, for 12 summer concerts.
Diana Bosse, the city's special events administrator, said the concerts would tentatively be held during the city's summer car cruise at Bulldog Park, along with three concerts being held on different dates, including for the Taste of Crown Point, Oktoberfest and a Saturday concert on Sept. 11.
Bosse added the contract includes a clause that doesn't hold either party responsible in the event of a pandemic, epidemic, war conditions or a natural disaster.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, who also sits on the board, asked if it would be possible to receive a reduction in the contract price in the event a concert couldn't be performed.
"I just think as stewards of the dollars that we bring in that we need to have a clearer understanding (of) what each responsibility on both sides would be expected, if in fact, a situation would arise where a performance doesn't take place," Uran said.
The mayor added the city is excited to have the opportunity to host the concerts again.
"Mr. Lounges has always fulfilled his obligations and locked these concerts in," he said.
The board ultimately deferred the contract 5-0.
Also Wednesday, the board received an update on its water and wastewater projects.
Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers, said punch list items for the 96th Place redundant tank have been complete, save for seeding and grading, which will be complete when the ground thaws.
The Kaiser Park redundant tank is nearing nearing completion and is set to wrap up in April, Stong said, noting additional water service line work also is scheduled for the spring.
Stong announced Rex Construction was determined to be the low bidder for service line work in phase three of the city's water project.
The Board approved the $685,950 contract with Rex Construction 5-0, as well as three pay applications for ongoing water projects totaling $222,833 and a $204,574 contract for phase two of the city's combined sewer overflow (CSO) 005 sewer improvements project.
The Board also extended the city's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) contract; OK'd installing two electric vehicle charging stations in Crown Point, one at the Sportsplex and another near Bulldog Park; and approved a memoranda of understanding with the City and Prairie View.