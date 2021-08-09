Crown Point board OKs outdoor YMCA expansion, defers cottage home subdivision

CROWN POINT — A $2 million expansion at the Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA has received a stamp of approval from the city.
The Crown Point Plan Commission approved 6-0 the site development plan for the addition of three artificial turf fields and sidewalk to the Crown Point YMCA at 100 W. Burrell Drive.
Commissioner Richard Day, who sits on the board of directors of the Crossroads YMCA, the nonprofit organization that encompasses Lake County's YMCAs, recused himself from the vote and stepped out of the room when the project was discussed.
The project is a part of a $6.5 million expansion eyed by the Crossroads YMCA.
Broken up into two projects, the multimillion-dollar expansion includes adding 2 to 3 acres to the east side of the Southlake YMCA to allow for two, 60-by-100-foot soccer fields, as well a 110-by-380-foot artificial turf field and replacing an existing playground on the south side of the facility with a new youth activity center.
The outdoor expansion is slated to cost about $2 million, and work likely will begin in the next two to three weeks, Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster told The Times following Monday's meeting.
Buckmaster added the project should be done by the end of October.
"It's great," Buckmaster said of the approval. "I think it's just another amenity for the kids and families in Crown Point and the surrounding areas to stay healthy and active."
Also Monday, the commission deferred 7-0 a primary plat for The Cottages of Golden Meadow subdivision for final engineering approval to be granted.
As presented by Ryan Fleming, with Fleming Realty representing petitioner Golden Meadows, LLC, the subdivision would include 28 single-family cottage homes ranging from 1,932 to 2,237 square feet.
The subdivision previously appeared before the commission for a workshop.
The Cottages of Golden Meadow is located on roughly 14 acres on the south side of the city, east of Feather Rock subdivision, north of Wyndham Woods subdivision and kitty corner to the YMCA, Fleming said.
Fleming presented three elevations for the project, which look like the Old Town Village cottages in Ellendale Farm.
Two of the elevations are ranch homes, which each offer three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The difference between the houses is the square footage, with one elevation, The Magnolia, totaling 1,932 square feet, and the other, The Willow, totaling 2,067 square feet.
The third elevation, known as The Cottonwood, is a story-and-a-half home, which features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, and would be 2,237 square feet.
Also to be included in the subdivision is a nature walking path around and along the subdivision's detention pond, which will include planting beds with pollinator plants.
"We're talking a lot of plants, and we'll be using a native wildflower prairie mix in the bed of the pond because it will not hold water except for those times that we have rain events," Fleming said.
"So we want to create this prairie element, or concept, and have it be a nice amenity opposed to a manicured, green detention facility that has to be mowed on a regular basis."
The project will connect a dead-end road in Wyndham Woods to Burrell Drive, Fleming said, but he told The Times the nature walking path in Golden Meadow will not connect to Wyndam Woods.
"We wish we could have gotten a vote tonight, but unfortunately, one of the engineering firms did not get their job done," Fleming told The Times.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter told the commission the engineering review should be complete "in the next week or two."