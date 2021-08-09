Crown Point board OKs outdoor YMCA expansion, defers cottage home subdivision

Fleming presented three elevations for the project, which look like the Old Town Village cottages in Ellendale Farm.

Two of the elevations are ranch homes, which each offer three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The difference between the houses is the square footage, with one elevation, The Magnolia, totaling 1,932 square feet, and the other, The Willow, totaling 2,067 square feet.

The third elevation, known as The Cottonwood, is a story-and-a-half home, which features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, and would be 2,237 square feet.

Also to be included in the subdivision is a nature walking path around and along the subdivision's detention pond, which will include planting beds with pollinator plants.

"We're talking a lot of plants, and we'll be using a native wildflower prairie mix in the bed of the pond because it will not hold water except for those times that we have rain events," Fleming said.

"So we want to create this prairie element, or concept, and have it be a nice amenity opposed to a manicured, green detention facility that has to be mowed on a regular basis."