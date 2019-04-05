CROWN POINT — City Clerk-Treasurer Kristie Dressel has been dismissed as a defendant in discrimination lawsuit against the city filed by a former Crown Point Chief Deputy Clerk.
Barbara Kortokrax, 66, filed in January, alleging the office violated federal anti-discrimination laws after firing her from her job May 8, 2017, “solely due to her age” being “replaced with a younger employee,” according to the lawsuit.
U.S. District Court Senior Judge James Moody granted the motion to dismiss Dressel Thursday. The city of Crown Point remains as the only defendant in the lawsuit.
“I was advised she cannot file this against me again,” Dressel told The Times. “I should have never been named in the first place.”
Kortokrax is seeking compensatory damages for lost income, out-of-pocket expenses as well as her pain and suffering, mental anguish, humiliation and general emotional distress, all of which will be determined at trial.