CROWN POINT — Crown Point Clerk-treasurer Kristie Dressel is throwing her hat in the ring to be the city’s next mayor.
Two days after announcing plans to withdraw her re-election bid for clerk-treasurer on the Republican ticket, Dressel told The Times Thursday she plans running against incumbent Mayor David Uran, a Democrat.
“I have sat for three years as treasurer and watched uncontrollable spending,” Dressel said, claiming the city has experienced drastic changes in attorney bills, credit scores and high debt levels.
“We have over 14 bonds outstanding for millions of dollars. Taxpayers will be responsible to pay those over the next 10 years.”
In response to Dressel's claims, Uran said, "As a city we have to invest in ourselves," adding the net worth of the community has continued to increase during his three terms as mayor.
"It's difficult to worry about what some of your candidates will say. I am focusing on what is more important, which is the quality of life of Crown Point residents,"Uran said. "At the end of the day, voters will decide the fate and direction they want to the city to go. Hopefully they make the right decision."
The mayor also said the attorney fees Dressel has mentioned are "probably for the same attorneys defending her in the lawsuit she's facing."
A former Crown Point chief deputy clerk filed a federal lawsuit against Dressel and the city last month, claiming she was subjected to a “hostile work environment” and “unwelcomed harassment” because of her age.
Dressel said she is more than certified to take on the new role.
She was elected city clerk-treasurer in 2016 and has more than 21 years of government experience and previously worked as the Center Township assessor from 2009 to 2016.
“My promise is I will be the voice for the people and not do my agenda, but do what the people's agenda would want,” Dressel said. “It’s our job as a mayor of the city to reach out to the community and develop in a way that is good for everyone."