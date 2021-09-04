Crown Point commission approves new design for historic Lake County Title Company building

CROWN POINT — After back and forth with the Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission over various meetings, Kyle Ropac was given the green light to move forward with a new facade design for a historic downtown building, which will house two restaurants in the near future.

The conditions include the building facade will have a black granite knee wall, the same height as the existing; the building material will be limestone or limestone composite; the second floor will have a solid roof; the second floor soffit fascia will be the same height as the second floor balcony fascia; the second floor expansion roof height along the south and east sides will be lap siding in a contrasting color, with the siding about 8 feet in height; light fixtures are on hold until a later date; columns will be 30 inches in width; the Lake County Title Company sign and 1936 date in the marble will be saved; the windows and railings will be a black anodized aluminum; and window patterns will be as show in the illustration.