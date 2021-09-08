Crown Point council considers 2022 budget on first reading

"We're using our growth to offset the cost of these improvements," Uran said. "We grew by 7% on our AV (assessed value), and we're only capturing 4.3% of it."

Ordinance No. 2021-09-16, an ordinance to approve salaries for elected officials for 2022, and Ordinance No. 2021-09-17, an ordinance to approve salaries for all full-time and part-time city employees were approved 5-2 on first reading.

The ordinances include a 6% raise for full-time employees and elected officials.

Uran said previously the full 6% raise wouldn't be given to every employee out of the gate, with employees seeing an initial 3% raise across the board, with the ability to receive an additional 3% raise through quarterly evaluations.

Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5, and Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4, who was present via Zoom, voted against the measure.

Following the meeting Drasga told The Times her "no" vote doesn't reflect on the caliber of the city's employees, who she called "dynamite."

"I think I'm still considering what we're going to do. So that was the first of the information. We still have plenty of time to relook at it," Drasga said. "In the history, we've not given a 6% (raise) across the board."