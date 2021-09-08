Crown Point council considers 2022 budget on first reading

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point City Council took a first pass at approvals for the city's 2022 budget Tuesday.
The Council passed various ordinances related to the 2022 budget on first reading during a Tuesday meeting. The Council has yet to take a final vote to adopt the fiscal plan.
The proposed total city budget for 2022 is $39.4 million, while the city's proposed general fund is $13.9 million. In 2021, the city's total budget was $37.8 million, and the general fund $13 million.
The first, but not final, round of approvals includes Crown Point taking out a $3.75 million general obligation bond, up to 6% raises for full-time employees and elected officials, as well as two new Crown Point police officers and two additional firefighter paramedics.
"Between now and October, there could be some changes, additions or deletions on this," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said. "This is strictly to open the foundation for the budget season for 2021, 2022."
Following the meeting, Uran said even with wage increases and the city looking to secure a multi-million-dollar bond, to be used for capital improvements, such as parking upgrades, Crown Point's tax rate won't be raised.
"We're using our growth to offset the cost of these improvements," Uran said. "We grew by 7% on our AV (assessed value), and we're only capturing 4.3% of it."
Ordinance No. 2021-09-16, an ordinance to approve salaries for elected officials for 2022, and Ordinance No. 2021-09-17, an ordinance to approve salaries for all full-time and part-time city employees were approved 5-2 on first reading.
The ordinances include a 6% raise for full-time employees and elected officials.
Uran said previously the full 6% raise wouldn't be given to every employee out of the gate, with employees seeing an initial 3% raise across the board, with the ability to receive an additional 3% raise through quarterly evaluations.
Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5, and Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4, who was present via Zoom, voted against the measure.
Following the meeting Drasga told The Times her "no" vote doesn't reflect on the caliber of the city's employees, who she called "dynamite."
"I think I'm still considering what we're going to do. So that was the first of the information. We still have plenty of time to relook at it," Drasga said. "In the history, we've not given a 6% (raise) across the board."
Drasga said she would be comfortable with a 3% raise, possibly a 4% raise, but, "6% just seemed really high."
Last year, neither employees nor elected officials were given a raise due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
The council also unanimously adopted an ordinance allowing the city to establish essential employee COVID-19 premium pay for employees who worked in person from March 1, 2020, to March 1.
As passed, premium pay gives the city's full-time employees who worked more than 1,500 hours a one-time payment of $3,000, and part-time employees who worked at least 500 hours a one-time, $500 payment.
The premiums will be paid out this year using federal funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Also Tuesday, the City Council approved 7-0 two favorable recommendations from the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals. One to allow Smalltown Coffee Co. to expand its outdoor seating, and another allowing a billboard in an office service district.