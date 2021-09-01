Crown Point eyeing new wastewater treatment plant

Stong said a second look was given to the master plan projects, however.

That second look revealed the potential for a southeast wastewater treatment plant, he said.

"The reason being is that we were going to spend $80 million on pipe in the ground, and we still had an old treatment plant that was all the way to the north," Stong said.

"We thought, well, what if we could get some new infrastructure, put it over to the southeast, and free up some of the flow on the remainder of the system ... ."

A new treatment plant, Stong said, would pull 1 million gallons off the city's current wastewater treatment plant, and give the city an option to potentially, "service others in the south, southeast area. It also opens up opportunity for us to take the county's flow, now that we've pulled 1 million gallons off."

Stong said the new plan cost $96 million, with phase one of the southeast wastewater treatment pant project set to cost $69.9 million.

"You're still performing a lot of the same work. You're doing the same work at the treatment plant. You're putting similar infrastructure in," he said.