Crown Point eyeing parking solutions, potential 6% raise for employees in draft of 2022 budget

"At that point, if we put the $150,000 on there, we'd still have what I call some unlocked growth. And what we've done, the mayor's requested us to back into our estimate a small general obligation bond."

The city would need to issue the debt, whether it be a 15-year bond for $3.75 million, or a 10-year bond for $2.5 million, before Dec. 31 of this year, Guerrettaz said.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the city could earmark the money for general use for capital improvement projects — the same as the city did last year, but instead list downtown parking, or "any other highest and best use," the city finds necessary for the funds when going out to bid.

When asked, Uran said results for the city's $59,900 downtown parking study it launched in May of this year will soon be made available.

The longtime mayor added the bond would help give value to the city's newly formed parking committee, and reinvest in downtown Crown Point.