CROWN POINT — Two local, longtime attorneys are making a case for why they should be the city’s judge.
Incumbent Kent Jeffirs, who has served as the city’s judge for 16 years, said his top priority is continuing initiatives he has started and keeping up with the city’s growth.
“Getting cases through the city court administering justice, quickly, efficiently and fairly — that's always been a top goal of mine and has been from day one and will continue to be always,” Jeffirs said.
On April 22, the city court started using Odyssey Case Management system. Jeffirs said the online system allows for more transparency in the court, as anyone can look up their case. It also allows people to pay tickets online.
Jeffirs, a Republican, said he would like to see the implementation of the system finalized. The last piece of the Odyssey puzzle, he said, is launching its e-filing system.
In addition to the new system, the court replaced its computers and scanners this year through state funding, he said.
Jeffirs, who is certified in wills, trusts and estates, received his law degree from Indiana University Bloomington. He is a member of the Lake County State and American Bar associations.
He said his commitment to Crown Point and its citizens is the most important thing about his reelection campaign.
“No. 1, we want to keep the public safe and enforce our traffic rules and enforce our criminal laws and all that so that we have a safe public. But No. 2 ... we want for people to be able to do better and correct their ways,” he said.
Over the years, Jeffirs said the court has created several outreach programs. Most recently, he has been focused on tackling the e-cigarette/vaping epidemic, which has been affecting kids in the area, he said.
“It's become a real issue for the kids. They can have judgments against them. They can have suspensions from school,” he said. “The whole idea of that is not to enforce the punishment, it's to get them to change their behavior, get them to see what's wrong with that. I tell them the costs of judgments and court costs are not worth it. Having judgments or suspensions on your record are going to hurt you later on.”
In addition to outreach programs, the court also started a probation department under his tenure.
“We've been very proactive and trying to not only protect the public, but to help the people that need the help. And hopefully, then they won't be repeat offenders,” Jeffirs said.
Casey McCloskey, who would be a newcomer to the position, has been in the Region since 1995. The Valparaiso University law alumnus said he got his start thanks to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter.
McCloskey, who practices criminal law, said if elected he would first look at whether or not the court has been fiscally responsible.
“Looking at the budget, determining if there is fat, I don't know, because I don't have access to the budget yet,” he said.
Overall, McCloskey, a Democrat, said he would like to see initiatives in place to reach people before they have to appear before him.
“For me, being a judge is more of a calling than it is a job, and part of public service is reaching those individuals that need help or getting to them before they need help. My specific plan would be to be available to anybody,” McCloskey said.
Though he hasn’t held political office, McCloskey said his experience as a criminal attorney makes him qualified.
“I've seen every sort of criminal case from traffic to significant felonies. I've seen it every step of the way, and I've seen how the administration of all the courts I've been in has been run," he said. "I think that with my temperament and my understanding of criminal law that I'm the most qualified candidate for the city court position.”
McCloskey said he wants to go wherever in the community it would be helpful for him to be.
The Lexington, Ohio, native added he wants people to know he is a fair individual who believes in justice.
“The victims and complaining witnesses that come before the court, they have to feel comfortable to tell their side of the story. To defendants, they're people, too. They may have a story to tell, and I want folks to understand that I'm going to listen,” he said.
“I'm also going to listen to the police officers who testify as witnesses — it's treating everybody fairly. It has to be fair.”