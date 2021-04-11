Crown Point launches new website, app

CROWN POINT — The city is looking to bring residents information more efficiently with its recent website upgrade.
Adam Graper, the city's director of media/information technology, told The Times the new website offers streamlined information for residents.
"Back in the day, website design people wanted to content," Graper said. "Now, they want the information quick and fast. ... They want that one piece of information they're looking (for); they want it now."
Graper said the city looked to strengthen its website as the pandemic set in the Region.
In addition to city information, the website, www.crownpoint.in.gov, now points users to county resources, utility services, local schools, the library and more.
As residents visit the refreshed website, they will notice a new home page, which now includes buttons that allow users to visit the state's Back on Track Indiana plan; sign up for Crown Point alerts; pay bills online; and view minutes and agendas, as well as municipal code.
Additionally, residents can now report a concern using SeeClickFix.
Whether it be a pothole, flooding or tall weeds/grass, residents can use the city's website to report the issue directly to the corresponding city department.
The program allows users to pick from a list of the city's most common issues, Graper said, and allows photos to be uploaded.
Residents can track concerns using a live map, which shows notes from the city and the status of the complaint, whether it has been acknowledged or closed.
"I think it's gonna work out tremendously well for us," Graper said, later adding:
"We do include some stuff like crime tips that won't be made public. ... If there's something that should have some anonymity to it, it will."
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said during his monthly forum recently the new report a concern feature helps Crown Point by allowing the 30,000-some residents act as the city's eyes and ears.
Along with the updated website, the city also is rolling out a new app, available on iOS and Android, which offers the same information hosted on the website, Graper said.
The new, free app called "City of Crown Point IN" is by CivicPlus and features the city's logo.
Among other features, the app allows residents to report a concern on the go, view FAQs and visit the city's Facebook page.
"I think we're over a couple hundred. Between all the departments, we've developed a FAQ system to answer the big majority of those," Graper said of the FAQs.
Graper noted the city also plans to transition to a new alert system platform in the near future, which will allow the city to increase the functionality of the program.
"Blackboard still works, you'll still get your messages," Graper said. "When we move over, the individual probably won't even notice a difference on their end."
For more information, visit www.crownpoint.in.gov.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
"Our goal was to get to Indianapolis and win a game, and we gave it our best shot."
Cole Wireman, Porter County's all-time leading scorer, ended his prep career with 2,141 points, which ranks 32nd all-time in Indiana boys basketball history.
It arrived with a motorcade, directed by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., of county police cars, motorcycle and two county police helicopters.
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A Northwest Indiana native has put New Buffalo even more on the map by giving people the unique opportunity to have a cra…
HOBART — Albanese Confectionery Group, producer of the "World's Best Gummies," is looking to expand its operations once again.
“I apologize sincerely to all of the pastors of the spiritual task force,” Mayor Duane Parry said. “I apologize to your congregations, I apologize to every person in Michigan City."
The deceased was riding as part of a group of 60 motorcycles.
The guest became aggressive and hotel staff found his room left "in shambles and the smell of weed covering the entire room," Chesterton police said.
"We do not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time (and) the incident is currently under investigation," Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Benjamin McFalls has said.
Experts determined through a dental comparison that there was a positive match between those of the remains and Bill Prater's, according to the Jasper County coroner's office.
A lightning strike in Sauk Village that was heard miles away destroyed a tree, knocked out utilities and wrecked a car Monday morning.
Leonard G. Young, 20, and Tahari K. Watson, 18, are accused of killing Tyree Riley, 18, of Merrillville, and shooting Riley's friend after a fight over a girl outside Merrillville High School.
Even though Indiana's mask mandate officially expires Tuesday, face coverings still will be required for the foreseeable future in most Northwest Indiana businesses and government buildings.
Many retailers and restaurants across Northwest Indiana plan to heed the guidance of the CDC and other medical experts and continue to require masks on their premises.
Vashnie L. Willis, 35, of Gary was pronounced dead about 5:06 p.m. the day of the crash at St. Catherine Hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
WATCH NOW: Multiple agencies respond to Dyer hospital after gunshot victim, irate group arrive, police say
A group of people arrived at Franciscan Health hospital Dyer and became irate Tuesday night, police said.
Daniel Peters said the alleged victim was honking at another vehicle and then "brake checked him bad," according to police.
An attorney for Roxann Kerner argues felony counts of obstruction of justice and perjury should be dismissed because they do not properly apply to claims Kerner attempted to throw police off her son's case.
The 46-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Concerned citizens gathered Wednesday outside the Lake County Government Center to demand justice for Melvin Bouler, an 82-year-old man who was fatally shot by Gary police in November 2019.
A disturbance at a Merrillville residence resulted in shots fired and a stab wound, court reports said.
After shooting himself in a Hammond cemetery, the critically injured man died Thursday afternoon, police reported.
"We didn’t want to feel like that again and that loss might’ve been the best thing that happened to us that year because we knew what it was like to win and we knew what it was like to lose.”
The 37-foot tall by 15-foot wide guitar marquee at the new Hard Rock Casino is modeled on the 1965 Airline Town and Country guitar owned by Gary musical patriarch Joseph Jackson.
Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening is looking to put his recent suspension behind him and move forward.
The suspect crashed the Pontiac into a parked U.S. Postal Service mail truck and a box truck at Fifth Avenue and King Street.
Joshua M. Rodriguez, 33, admitted in his plea agreement he held a woman against her will in February 2020 in Hobart and cut both of her breasts multiple times with a knife, causing her serious pain.
The male patient told police he approached a man who was yelling at a woman and tried to mediate the situation, prompting the man to get a machete-style knife from a car and stab the patient in his thumb and shoulder, police said.
"Brian (Hill) then told her not to tell anyone or he would go to jail for a long time," according to a charging document describing the first incident of the alleged abuse.
Ford plans to temporarily shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant and lay off workers next week as a result of the global semiconductor shortage that's greatly disrupted the automotive industry.