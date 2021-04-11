Crown Point launches new website, app

The program allows users to pick from a list of the city's most common issues, Graper said, and allows photos to be uploaded.

Residents can track concerns using a live map, which shows notes from the city and the status of the complaint, whether it has been acknowledged or closed.

"I think it's gonna work out tremendously well for us," Graper said, later adding:

"We do include some stuff like crime tips that won't be made public. ... If there's something that should have some anonymity to it, it will."

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said during his monthly forum recently the new report a concern feature helps Crown Point by allowing the 30,000-some residents act as the city's eyes and ears.

Along with the updated website, the city also is rolling out a new app, available on iOS and Android, which offers the same information hosted on the website, Graper said.

The new, free app called "City of Crown Point IN" is by CivicPlus and features the city's logo.

Among other features, the app allows residents to report a concern on the go, view FAQs and visit the city's Facebook page.