 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point launches new website, app
urgent

Crown Point launches new website, app

Crown Point launches new website, app

The city of Crown Point recently upgraded its website, www.crownpoint.in.gov.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — The city is looking to bring residents information more efficiently with its recent website upgrade. 

Adam Graper, the city's director of media/information technology, told The Times the new website offers streamlined information for residents. 

"Back in the day, website design people wanted to content," Graper said. "Now, they want the information quick and fast. ... They want that one piece of information they're looking (for); they want it now." 

Graper said the city looked to strengthen its website as the pandemic set in the Region. 

In addition to city information, the website, www.crownpoint.in.gov, now points users to county resources, utility services, local schools, the library and more. 

As residents visit the refreshed website, they will notice a new home page, which now includes buttons that allow users to visit the state's Back on Track Indiana plan; sign up for Crown Point alerts; pay bills online; and view minutes and agendas, as well as municipal code. 

Additionally, residents can now report a concern using SeeClickFix.

Whether it be a pothole, flooding or tall weeds/grass, residents can use the city's website to report the issue directly to the corresponding city department. 

The program allows users to pick from a list of the city's most common issues, Graper said, and allows photos to be uploaded.

Residents can track concerns using a live map, which shows notes from the city and the status of the complaint, whether it has been acknowledged or closed.

"I think it's gonna work out tremendously well for us," Graper said, later adding: 

"We do include some stuff like crime tips that won't be made public. ... If there's something that should have some anonymity to it, it will."

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said during his monthly forum recently the new report a concern feature helps Crown Point by allowing the 30,000-some residents act as the city's eyes and ears. 

Along with the updated website, the city also is rolling out a new app, available on iOS and Android, which offers the same information hosted on the website, Graper said. 

The new, free app called "City of Crown Point IN" is by CivicPlus and features the city's logo. 

Among other features, the app allows residents to report a concern on the go, view FAQs and visit the city's Facebook page. 

"I think we're over a couple hundred. Between all the departments, we've developed a FAQ system to answer the big majority of those," Graper said of the FAQs.

Graper noted the city also plans to transition to a new alert system platform in the near future, which will allow the city to increase the functionality of the program. 

"Blackboard still works, you'll still get your messages," Graper said. "When we move over, the individual probably won't even notice a difference on their end."

For more information, visit www.crownpoint.in.gov.

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

The most-read stories during the past week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Norman Westforth Doo-Wop Funeral Procession

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts