Crown Point lawmaker leading Statehouse effort to crack down on human trafficking

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, is leading an effort to further crack down on human trafficking in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana House recently voted 93-0 to send Olthoff's House Bill 1200 to the Senate for a decision on advancing it to the governor to be signed into law.

The legislation increases the penalty for engaging in sexual conduct with a person under age 18 who is forced into prostitution to a level 4 felony, punishable by 2 to 12 years in a prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

It also eliminates a current requirement that money exchanged for engaging in sexual activity with a human trafficking victim be paid to a third-party, and mandates police notify the attorney general of human trafficking investigations so he can assist if needed.

"Human trafficking is a worldwide problem, and it is happening right here in our state," Olthoff said. "Sadly, this is a common crime. But we are going to continue fighting it and giving law enforcement more tools to put traffickers behind bars."