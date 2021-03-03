Crown Point lawmaker leading Statehouse effort to crack down on human trafficking

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, is leading an effort to further crack down on human trafficking in the Hoosier State.
The Indiana House recently voted 93-0 to send Olthoff's House Bill 1200 to the Senate for a decision on advancing it to the governor to be signed into law.
The legislation increases the penalty for engaging in sexual conduct with a person under age 18 who is forced into prostitution to a level 4 felony, punishable by 2 to 12 years in a prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
It also eliminates a current requirement that money exchanged for engaging in sexual activity with a human trafficking victim be paid to a third-party, and mandates police notify the attorney general of human trafficking investigations so he can assist if needed.
"Human trafficking is a worldwide problem, and it is happening right here in our state," Olthoff said. "Sadly, this is a common crime. But we are going to continue fighting it and giving law enforcement more tools to put traffickers behind bars."
The measure additionally permits human trafficking victims who were less than 14 at the time of the offense to participate in a criminal trial via video until age 18, instead of having to directly face the person who trafficked them.
"Human trafficking survivors deserve justice, but they also deserve protection and respect," Olthoff said. "Forcing young Hoosiers to show up in court and face their perpetrator is traumatic. This legislation would provide protection without compromising the integrity of an investigation or trial."
The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 157 human trafficking cases in Indiana during 2019, the most recent year with data available.
Hoosiers who suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking can report it to the Indiana Department of Child Services at 800-800-5556, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.