Crown Point looking to install sound walls at Bulldog Park

CROWN POINT — The city is looking to install four sound walls on the roof of Bulldog Park to help quiet noise generated by the venue's chillers.
The Crown Point Redevelopment Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to solicit requests for proposals for the project.
Member Tom Keilman was absent.
After the meeting, Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the sound walls would be located on a flat part of the roof at Bulldog Park, and encompass the area where the roof mechanicals are.
"Through the operations of the park the last couple of years, we've noticed some sound emitting from the chillers on top of the roof," Falkowski said during the meeting.
The sound walls, he said during the meeting, will allow the sound to travel upward, instead of outward toward residents.
Falkowski said the city has received some complaints from neighbors, but also has noticed the sound, as the facility has been up and running for a couple of seasons.
"We didn't know what we didn't know when we ended up having to put the chiller on the roof. It wasn't a last-minute part of the project, but it was one of the locations that were proposed," he said. "This is the, I don't want to say aftermath, but effect of putting it high — sound travels."
The city plans to have the walls constructed this year.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said bids will be opened at the next commission meeting.
Also Tuesday, the commission approved awarding a $50,000 facade grant for 229 S. East St., where Drizzle Eatery was going to be located. The building is now occupied by Ethos Dental.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter showed board members before and after photos of the building, calling the upgrades a "dramatic improvement," prior to recommending the $50,000 grant be paid.
"I believe he spent well in excess of $700,000 improving this building," Schlueter said of building owner Ryan Stojkovich.
Member and Councilwoman Carol Drasga called the building "absolutely stunning."
The commission also approved funding for 2021 road paving projects not to exceed $400,000.
Uran said the commission annually participates in improving roads in or near the city's tax increment financing (TIF) districts, and this year the list includes Industrial Boulevard, Madison Street, Superior Drive and 107th Avenue.
The roads, Uran said, are all rated 1 or 2 on the city's 2021 PASER road rating list, which is the uniform rating system the city adopted to assess roads in 2016.
The scale goes from 1 to 10. Roads with a 1 rating are considered failed and have "severe distress with extensive loss of surface integrity," while roads rated a 10 are considered excellent and show no signs of visible distress, according to the PASER manual posted on the city's website.
A majority of the work is milling and grinding the roads to be resurfaced, Uran said, noting the work also includes adding, "a couple of areas on the roadway when you're entering onto Summit Street to put a dedicated right turn onto those sections, so that way traffic doesn't back up."
Work is underway, Uran said.