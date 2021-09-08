Crown Point looking to install sound walls at Bulldog Park

CROWN POINT — The city is looking to install four sound walls on the roof of Bulldog Park to help quiet noise generated by the venue's chillers.

The Crown Point Redevelopment Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to solicit requests for proposals for the project.

Member Tom Keilman was absent.

After the meeting, Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the sound walls would be located on a flat part of the roof at Bulldog Park, and encompass the area where the roof mechanicals are.

"Through the operations of the park the last couple of years, we've noticed some sound emitting from the chillers on top of the roof," Falkowski said during the meeting.

The sound walls, he said during the meeting, will allow the sound to travel upward, instead of outward toward residents.

Falkowski said the city has received some complaints from neighbors, but also has noticed the sound, as the facility has been up and running for a couple of seasons.