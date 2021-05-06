Crown Point looks to purchase land to expand trails

CROWN POINT — The city has expressed interested in purchasing rights of way from East Summit to East North streets to expand trails in the city.
The City Council unanimously approved a resolution stating the city's interest in the land during its Monday meeting.
Mayor David Uran later told The Times the city is hoping to acquire the land to complete a trail expansion project, and any stormwater improvements along the trail.
"We're not buying the property, we're just buying the right of way where the trail's going to go on," Uran said, noting homes will not be affected by stormwater plans for the trail.
Earlier this year, the city was awarded $2.98 million through Indiana's Next Level Trails grant program to complete a regional project to expand the Pennsy Greenway, as well as the start of the Veterans Memorial Trail.
Included in the project is a 1.2-mile paved trail that will extend the Pennsy Greenway from Clark Road to the Erie Lackawanna Trail at White Hawk Golf Course, as well as a 1.64-mile paved trail from the Veterans Memorial Parkway Summit Street trailhead to the Crown Point Sportsplex, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The project is a collaboration between Crown Point and Schererville, which completed a 2.33-mile, $2.91-million expansion of the Pennsy Greenway Northwest Trail along a former rail corridor from Rohrman Park to Clark Road using funds from the Next Level Trail program.
The Veterans Memorial Trail is set to connect Crown Point to Hebron along U.S. 231. The Pennsy trail system aims to connect Crown Point, Schererville and Munster with Lansing, Illinois, according to the DNR.
The council also approved creating a new fund for the dollars received from the Next Level Trails grant, as well as putting the monies into the new fund on first reading.
Both items will be considered at the council's June 7 meeting.