Crown Point looks to purchase land to expand trails

CROWN POINT — The city has expressed interested in purchasing rights of way from East Summit to East North streets to expand trails in the city.

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution stating the city's interest in the land during its Monday meeting.

Mayor David Uran later told The Times the city is hoping to acquire the land to complete a trail expansion project, and any stormwater improvements along the trail.

"We're not buying the property, we're just buying the right of way where the trail's going to go on," Uran said, noting homes will not be affected by stormwater plans for the trail.

Earlier this year, the city was awarded $2.98 million through Indiana's Next Level Trails grant program to complete a regional project to expand the Pennsy Greenway, as well as the start of the Veterans Memorial Trail.