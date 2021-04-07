Crown Point looks to summer filled with events, projects

"There's a lot of coordination. Merrillville's doing their road project on 101st shortly after that," Uran said. "We're waiting to do our part because Iowa will be shut down; parts of 109th will be shut down. That would be very impossible to get some of the residents out of their subdivisions if we didn't fall and work together with other communities."

The city also expects to see local road repairs beyond the 109th safety improvement project, Uran said, noting the city has applied for additional Community Crossing matching grant funds.

"When we first took office, we were looking at doing about two miles of roads per year. We're doing anywhere from eight to 10 miles of roads per year now," Uran said. "We're getting closer and closer to that goal: redoing your road every 15 years. That's the lifespan of a true residential road."

Beyond road work, the city also is set to see renovations at City Hall and the old Civic Center wrap up in the coming weeks, Uran said.

Work will again begin at City Hall over the summer, Uran noted, as an elevator is set to be installed in the building. The existing chair lift will be removed, he said.