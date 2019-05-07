CROWN POINT – For the fifth year in a row, Crown Point Mayor David Uran has pledged to advocate for ethical practices in government.
Uran is one of almost 180 candidates for all county, municipal and township offices in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties that recently signed the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission’s Ethics Action Pledge.
Since 2014, the commission has invited candidates to sign the pledge. Those who do, promise to have all employees within their respective government offices participate in ethics training. They also pledge to an ethics policy and enforcement of that policy and to act as protection for whistleblowers who file ethics complaints.
“I believe in transparency in government and that it’s important to continue to ethically work toward what the community expects of its elected officials and what we expect out of ourselves,” Uran said. “Based on our track record as being one of the first communities involved in the commission, we have done everything we have said we would do. That will continue, too.”
Uran said the pledge document was sent to all other candidates running in the primary elections in Crown Point, but he did not personally receive his copy to sign.
The reason is unknown at this time, but once the mayor saw The Times' list of those who signed the pledge, he said he alerted the commission to the mistake and sent a signed pledge using a copy he had saved from last year.
“I was quite surprised when I didn’t see my name on that list and never got the letter that was sent to candidates. But I’ve signed it, like I have every year,” Uran said. “I believe in the pledge and what the commission does.”
Clerk-treasurer Kristie Dressel, a Republican, is vacating her office to run against Uran, a Democrat, this fall to be the next mayor of Crown Point. Dressel also signed the ethics pledge.