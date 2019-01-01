Crown Point Mayor David Uran said he will run for re-election for a potential fourth term.
Uran announced his decision to run on Monday via social media, asking for voters' support in the upcoming May and November elections.
“I have really enjoyed working alongside our local and state elected officials, department heads, city workforce, residents and business community during the past 11 years,” Uran said. “We have assembled and established a great team that has our city’s best interest at heart that has resulted in positive results.”
Uran has had three terms in office as mayor of Crown Point. He was also a member of the Crown Point Police Department for 13 years. He has served on the Board of Works and Public Safety, the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.
“'Building a Stronger Community from Within' has been my motto since 2008, and let’s continue this journey together for four more years,” Uran said.