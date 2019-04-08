CROWN POINT — The City Council recently approved more than $16,000 in refunds to homeowners who were overcharged for tap-in fees due to a “codification error” in a city waterworks ordinance.
After a 7-0 vote by the council recently, 52 water customers will be reimbursed. Of those, 49 residential homeowners will be receiving refunds of $343.10 for the 1 inch meter rating they paid for as part of building permits. Three businesses will be receiving refunds of $5.34 for being charged at the 2 inch rate for a 1.5 in meter that was purchased.
The refunds total $16,872.92.
“The city has never had issues like this before,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran told The Times. “It was a codification error that we are now rectifying.”
Catching the error
During the March 4 City Council meeting, City Clerk-Treasurer Kristie Dressel alerted the board to concerns she had regarding city collections of tap-in fees, believing the city was not collecting all required bills.
“I have been looking at these for the past couple of years. It was brought to my attention at the end of 2018 that a tap-in fee is not being collected,” Dressel said during the meeting, adding that Scott Rediger, Board of Public Works director, alerted her to a potential error. “I was very alarmed about it.”
“We wanted to make sure that we were getting paid the appropriate fees that were getting collected. That was my concern,” Rediger told the council, adding that his office was working to create a module in New World that tracks billing.
The mayor was notified about the possible under-collection of tap-in fees of residential homes by Dressel in late February. That's when Uran said he discovered the mistake in the ordinance and that customers were actually being overcharged since October 2018.
Uran said the city “got out of doing tap-in fees themselves” in 2004. At that point, Ordinance 50.02, which outlines the rates and charges for water, was created to allow fees to be collected based on the meter with 5/8 or 3/4 inch being the typical meter size for a home.
Section F of that ordinance states "the charge for a 5/8 - 3/4 inch meter shall be $700. The charge for a 1 inch meter shall be $900. … For any meter larger than 1 inch, the installation shall be performed by a licensed plumber at the customer’s cost.”
In October 2016, the city passed an amendment to the ordinance to add a 1.5 and 2 inch that was not originally part of the list. Now, a 1.5 inch tap-in fee is $343.10 and 2 inch is $348.44.
When that was approved, the codification was put in incorrectly in the ordinance books, reading only a 1 inch tap-in rather than the new 1.5 inch that was adopted by the City Council.
“Since October of last year, there have been homes that have been charged inappropriately of $343.10,” Uran said during the meeting. “That should not have been because they are paying the $700 as ordinance says.”
Uran said it is the clerk-treasurer's responsibility to catch these errors. Dressel did not agree.
“The clerk-treasure has the responsibility for the billing collection. It’s not my responsibility. … It’s not Scott Rediger’s responsibility. It’s the clerk-treasurer's responsibility and her office to bring it to our attention,” Uran said. “The clerk-treasurers have always collected the water portion of city building permits.”
“We do collect it, but we don’t fill out the bills. We don’t know how to write down ¾ and .5 in and 3 inch – our clerks do not do that. We did not fill that out,” Dressel said.
“The problem is this has never been brought to my attention and you are responsible as the clerk-treasurer for the collection of fees for the City of Crown Point,” Uran said. “You collected it in the past six months without an issue and you collected it wrong.”
“We didn’t collect them wrong,” Dressel said.
City Attorney David Nicholls wrapped up the back in forth between the two calling the situation a “factual” one.
“There is a balance that is owed to customers that were overcharged by the Clerk-Treasurer’s office,” Nicholls said during the meeting. “Her calculations and billing, which she is required by city code to do … she has missed the ball on doing that correctly, causing this over-billing of new homeowners who have come into our building.”
Dressel said her office is not at fault for any overcharges.
"The codification book was printed incorrectly by the company and the Public Works Department sent over invoices that had the incorrect amounts due to the fees from the incorrect printed amounts. We received invoices from their departments so we know what fee to collect." Dressel told The Times. "The clerks office does not go on sight to see if there is a 1 inch or 2 inch. ... We just collect what we are told."
Fixing the ordinance
During an ordinance committee meeting March 19, Dressel said her office had contacted American Publishing, the company that prints the code book, to correct the error to include 1.5 inch tap-in fee.
To clear up any further confusion with the ordinance, Council Attorney Patrick Schuster presented a change of language as well.
“The ordinance has a list of tap-in or connection fees. It varies per line size, that table starts at 1.5 inch and there is a different fee per size,” Schuster said. “Part of confusion is typical residential line – 5/8, 3/4 or 1 inch – there is no tap-in fee in that schedule. There is a flat meter fee for $700 and $900.
“That meter fee contains that tap-in fee. That needs spelled out that it is included in meter fee.”
The City Council approved the ordinance amendment during its recent meeting.