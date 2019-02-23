CROWN POINT — Continued development of the Summertree Estates subdivision is getting some pushback in Crown Point.
During its recent meeting, the city's Plan Commission deferred the plat approval for phase three of Summertree, an expanding subdivision at 101st Avenue and Colorado Street. Developers were seeking approval to further develop 108 lots for single-family homes.
“We are taking our time and not rushing this process despite the petitioner pressing for doing this all overnight,” said Plan Commission Vice President Dan Rohaley. “We have explained time after time that we will not just rush through this and make any hasty or rash decisions just for expediency's sake.”
Lake County Plan Commission Director Ned Kovachevich delivered a letter to the city Plan Commission before the meeting. In the letter, Kovachevich outlines concerns about the drainage area and retention pond for the subdivision, which would be located off-site in unincorporated Lake County.
According to the letter, this is not an approved use of the property, and if the developer desires to use the off-site drainage for the subdivision, he will need to plat the area in accordance with Lake County ordinances, rules and regulations.
Kovachevich adds that "this is an unusual circumstance" having a subdivision split between jurisdictions, and depending on the current zoning of the property, the development may require a zone change.
“The problem is, it’s going to be difficult for them to put in the improvements in another jurisdiction,” Kovachevich said. “We will do what we can and work with the city to discuss what comes next.”
The commission’s decision to defer plat approval by 30 days also came after last-minute information was shared from the developers of the subdivision, which was annexed as part of Crown Point last year.
The commission deferred the approval to its next meeting, March 11.
Rohaley said the commission believed it was “only fair to all citizens of the City of Crown Point” to defer, rather than rush into further development as “issues surrounding the entire process of annexation as well as offsite storm water accommodation” are unresolved.
Once these outstanding issues are resolved by developers, the city might grant approvals, he said.
“As long as all these matters are fully resolved, then I have no reluctance to support this development. But until then, no way am I exposing the city of Crown point to any liability by rushing any approval,” Rohaley said.
James Yannakopoulos, attorney for developer Dave VanDyke of CP Real Estate Holdings Inc., was unavailable for comment.